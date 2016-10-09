Today’s top three things to do in Summit County | SummitDaily.com

NRA Basics of Pistol Shooting, Phase I & II

Dillon, Oct. 9

9 a.m., Summit County Shooting Range, 639 County Road 66. The Summit Range Association (SRA) will present this NRA course that teaches the basic knowledge, skills and attitude for owning and operating a pistol safely. Cost of $70 includes classroom and range time. Visit http://summitrange.org/nrabps for information and registration. With questions email Classes@summitrange.org.

Breckenridge Walk Through History

Breckenridge, Oct. 9, 12 & 13

11 a.m. & 1:30 p.m., Breckenridge Welcome Center, 203 S. Main St. Enjoy a 90-minute tour through Breckenridge’s nationally recognized Historic District with a local expert. Along the way, hear stories about the hardy souls who lived in Breckenridge more than 100 years ago and enjoy exclusive access to historic homes. $10/adult, $5/child; reservations not required; http://www.BreckHeritage.com or (970) 453-9767 x2.

Ghostly Tales

Breckenridge, Oct. 9-12

7 p.m., The Dredge Restaurant, 180 W. Jefferson. Explore the darker side of our Wild West past with chilling tales of the ghosts that remain. Ghost hunting is part of the tour with dowsing rods, smart phones and tablets. Call for reservations. (970) 485-2894.

