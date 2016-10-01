Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week makes offseason eats affordable with $20.16 price points | SummitDaily.com

Dining deals

Here’s a taste of what some participating restaurants will be offering as their $20.16 specials from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 9.

VAIL

✦ 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. — Two-for-one whiskey flight tasting.

✦ Big Bear Bistro — For breakfast, breakfast burritos for two smothered in pork green chili and two coffees; for lunch, two gourmet sandwiches, chips and souvenir bag to take with you for a picnic; for apres, a bottle of house wine and two crepes.

✦ Blue Moose Pizza Vail — 11 a.m. to close, any 18-inch specialty pizza and a pitcher of Colorado draft or soda; 3 to 5 p.m., $2.16 draft beers and $2.16 specialty slices; Slice Card: Buy a slice card for $20.16, good for 10 slices (valid until Oct. 31; card must be purchased during restaurant week).

✦ Bol — Eaton Ranch burger and beer; all entrees.

✦ Bully Ranch Restaurant — Braised 7X short rib with broccolini and parsnip puree.

✦ Campo de Fiori — Daily pasta or secondi specials.

✦ Chicago Pizza — 12-inch supreme plus two drinks; or 18-inch one topping family size pizza; or two calzones (these specials are also available for delivery).

✦ Elway’s — 6-ounce Alaskan halibut pan seared over fingerling potatoes with a deconstructed chimichurri; or 6-ounce New York strip served with mashed potatoes and Colorado squash topped with a roasted garlic demi.

✦ Flame at the Four Seasons — Signature appetizer block: Two Iberico-wrapped shrimp, with corn fonduta and aleppo emulsion, and two Rocky Mountain elk corn dogs, with smoked tomato ketchup, grainy mustard aioli, four tempura lobster and spicy aioli.

✦ Garfinkels — For dinner, choice of Coors Light, Blue Moon, Colorado Native or soda with house salad, choice of rib eye or New York strip. Served with vegetables and choice of baked potato or rice.

✦ La Tour — For lunch, any one small plate and any one lunch entree; for dinner, all entrees.

✦ Matsuhisa — Bento box: Tuna sashimi salad with Matsuhisa soy dressing, rock shrimp with creamy spicy sauce, four pieces of nigiri and miso soup.

✦ Moe’s Original Bar B Que — Double wide family pack: One pound of meat (pork, chicken or turkey), choice of two pint sides and choice of a bread (four pieces: buns, corn bread or combo of both).

✦ Mountain Standard — King crab leg appetizer for two, or all dinner entrees.

✦ Pepi’s Restaurant — 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., two lunch entrees (limited menu); 5:30 to 10 p.m., all entrees.

✦ The Remedy at the Four Seasons — Remedy double burger, fries, a draft beer and churros.

✦ Root & Flower — Panini and cocktail or glass of wine ($12 value or less).

✦ Sonnenalp Breakfast — Chive and crab benedict topped with hollandaise and served with hash browns.

✦ Sweet Basil — Three-course chef lunch, or all dinner entrees.

✦ Swiss Chalet — Veal saltimbocca with homemade gnocchi, baby spinach, truffle cream sauce and cherry tomatoes.

✦ Terra Bistro — All entrees.

✦ The Fitz at Manor Vail — Colorado venison served with Olathe sweet corn, Strohauer Farms fingerling potatoes, chermoula sauce and asparagus.

✦ Vail Chophouse — Lunch for two, two cheeseburgers and two nonalcoholic beverages; or for dinner, beef tenderloin served with mashed potatoes, foie gras gravy and apricot-glazed carrots, plus daily wine and drink specials.

✦ Yellowbelly — Lunch or dinner for two: Sampling of both types of chicken (rotisserie and fried) and a side.

BEAVER CREEK

✦ 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill at the Park Hyatt — Three-course dinner, with choice of starter, entree and dessert from Restaurant Week menu.

✦ Beaver Creek Chophouse and The C Bar — Lunch for two, two cheeseburgers and two nonalcoholic beverages; or for dinner, beef tenderloin served with mashed potatoes, foie gras gravy and apricot-glazed carrots, plus daily wine and drink specials.

✦ Blue Moose Pizza Beaver Creek — 11 a.m. to close, any 18-inch specialty pizza and a pitcher of Colorado draft or soda; 3 to 5 p.m., $2.16 draft beers and $2.16 specialty slices; Slice Card: Buy a slice card for $20.16, good for 10 slices (valid until Oct. 31; card must be purchased during restaurant week).

✦ The Dusty Boot — Any two burgers, any dinner entrée or a six-draft beer punch card for $20.16 (does not expire until all six beers have been ordered).

✦ Grouse Mountain Grill — Pretzel-crusted Berkshire pork chop served with grilled asparagus, corn cake and sweet orange mustard sauce.

✦ Hooked — Whole Colorado striped bass, or Chef Omakase plate (roll, nigiri, sashimi), or wine flights, or rum punch bowl for two.

✦ The Metropolitan — Any three small plates or any two large plates or any two specialty cocktails; or get a $30 wine dispenser card for $20.16.

✦ Revolution — Four-course tasting menu, or house-cut 7X steak with choice of one side.

✦ Splendido at the Chateau — Choice of entree: Idaho ruby red trout or lamb strip loin; or select red or white bottle of wine for $20.16.