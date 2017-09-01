What you need to know about this weekend’s Copper Country Festival

Copper Mountain Resort has hosted a slew of festivals this summer. They've brought some of the best artists in the jazz, rock and bluegrass scenes. This weekend, the resort is featuring country music as part of a Labor Day weekend tradition.

Admission is free, but there are VIP tickets available for those wanting a more exclusive experience. For those in attendance who need an occasional break from the music, the streets and alleys at Copper Mountain's center village will be packed full of artisans. Some of the West's leading fine artists will be present, showcasing their art and ready to meet locals and visitors of Summit County.

The artist village will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., both Saturday, Sept. 2 and Sunday, Sept. 3. For more information on the artists or musicians that will be attending the festival, visit CopperCountryFest.com.

On to the music…

Saturday, Sept. 2

The Long Players, noon

The Long Players are a group of Nashville-based musicians who have, since 2004, taken classic albums and performed them live in their original sequence. Recruiting guest artists from their exceptional musical community, the band has celebrated well over 50 seminal albums over the last eleven years and gained national notoriety with features by NPR Radio and in The Associated Press. The Long Players will be playing "The Best of the Allman Brothers Band" on Saturday.

C.J. Chenier, 1:10-2:10 p.m.

C.J. Chenier delivers a soulful vocal and accordion. Chenier is a Grammy-nominated world renowned musician and recording artist, and has exhibited his musicianship at many large festival venues such as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Chicago Blues Festival and Austin's SxSW Music Conference. In addition to a Grammy award nomination in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category, C.J. has received many major awards.

Bill Miller, 2:20-3:20 p.m.

Bill Miller is an award-winning Native American recording artist, performer, songwriter, activist, painter and world-class native flute player. Over the entirety, Miller has produced over a dozen albums, received three Grammy Awards, numerous Native American Music Awards & Association awards — including a "Lifetime Achievement" Award — and led Wisconsin's La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

Sundance Head, 3:35-4:50 p.m.

Sundance's father, Roy Head, was in the band The Traits, best known for their 1965 hit, "Treat Her Right." When Sundance was 9, his older brother passed away in a tragic car accident, and his dad began to slow down his music career. At age 20, Sundance had the opportunity to record with ZZ Top through a connection from his dad, but started to play music professionally 13 years later. He put a band together called Sundance Head that plays all over Texas. His music is self-described as "soul country."

WAR, 5:05-6:20 p.m.

An American Original; WAR was the first and most successful musical crossover phenomenon that forever fused rock, jazz, Latin, and R&B, while transcending racial and cultural barriers with a multi-ethnic line-up; a musical melting pot and an enduring influence that has sold nearly 50 million records to date. Today, WAR is a permanent part of America's pop cultural landscape. A touring act that performs 150 shows a year and whose catalogue of timeless hits permeates our everyday lives. WAR classics have been featured in countless movies, television shows and commercials, and their music has been re-spun by many contemporary artists from Janet Jackson to Korn.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Country Showdown, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The 32nd Annual Country Showdown is designed to find the most promising country music talent in America and to give these performers a chance to launch their professional music careers. The Country Showdown begins each Spring with over 450 local talent contests sponsored by country music radio stations throughout the nation. Winners advance to their respective state competitions held at leading fairs and expositions. Acts then compete for a $1,000 prize, the state title and the opportunity to advance to one of five regional finals. It's the last step before the prestigious National Final held at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. The audience cheers on the Regional Winners, as they compete for the Grand Prize of $100,000 and the National Title. A uniform judging system is used at all levels of competition to help ensure fairness. The Country Showdown awards will be handed out at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday at the West Lake Stage.

The Long Players, 12:40-1:40 p.m.

The Long Players will be playing "The Best of John Mellencamp" on Sunday.

JD McPherson, 1:50-2:50 p.m.

You could mistake JD McPherson for a revivalist. But in a very real sense, McPherson is much more a pioneer than roots resuscitator. He's knocking at the door of something that arguably hasn't yet been accomplished—a spirited, almost spiritual hybrid that brings the forgotten lessons from the earliest days of rock & roll into a future that has room for the modernities of studio technique and 21st century singer/songwriter idiosyncrasies that Richard Penniman would not recognize.

The Spinners, 3:05-4:20 p.m.

Most often thought of as a Motown recording act, the classic group sound of legendary R&B recording artists, The Spinners has never lost its universal appeal. Throughout the years they have sold millions of records and topped both the Pop and R&B charts with smash hits like "I'll Be Around" and "Then Came You." Today, original member Henry Fambrough is joined onstage by lead singer Charlton Washington, high tenor Marvin Taylor, tenor Ronnie Moss, and bass singer Jessie Peck; a soul-infused 5-piece band, led by Keith Ferguson, backs them up.

Vintage Trouble, 4:35-5:50 p.m.

Over the past few years, Vintage Trouble has wowed audiences across the globe by opening for The Rolling Stones, The Who, AC/DC and the Dixie Chicks, and have played sold-out headline shows worldwide. Beginning with their blistering introduction on the Late Show with David Letterman to their recent performance on PBS's Austin City Limits, Vintage Trouble has used their live show as a vehicle to win over a wide range of music fans. Vintage Trouble has earned the support from legends such as the late Prince, Martin Scorsese and Don Was, and have critics at NPR, BBC Radio, Rolling Stone and The New York Times.