Exhibit showcasing work of Colorado photographer Bill Linfield coming Thursday to Dillon | SummitDaily.com

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will be showcasing the uniquely Colorado photography of Bill Linfield on Thursday at the Dillon Community Church, which has once again opened its doors to FDRD for the event.

Photography comes naturally to Linfield. His grandfather owned a photo studio in Bozeman, Montana, 60 years ago, and Linfield has lived in Summit County, a natural location for nature and wildlife photography, since the mid-1970s.

He has spent many hours on the trails of the Dillon Ranger District, as an avid trail runner and snowshoe racer.

Starting with film cameras 40 years ago, Linfield progressed to digital photography over the past 15 years.

A regular contributor to Channel 9 News and the Summit Daily News, Linfield also occasionally does slide shows and often donates his photography skills to nonprofits in Summit County.

He enjoys sharing his work with others in various forms and showing people what he and his camera see in the High Country of Colorado.

He has done photography in places as far away as Alaska, Puerto Rico, Iceland and Great Britain.

Photography is Linfield’s passion, and he often finds time for it when not at work for the town of Silverthorne as their public works director, a role he has held since 1984.

One of Linfield’s favorite forms of display for his work is on canvas. His canvas prints come in a variety of sizes, and his library of photos includes thousands of shots of all sorts of wildlife and landscapes.

You can view more of his canvas prints in the Red Buffalo Coffee in Silverthorne, which will be providing coffee and tea after the event.