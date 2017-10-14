Fall Festival comes to Breckenridge Riverwalk Center (photo slideshow)
October 14, 2017
Halloween arrived early for children attending the Fall Festival Saturday afternoon at the Breckenridge Riverwalk Center. Hosted by the Breckenridge Grand Vacations, with the Family and Intercultural Center being the beneficiary, close to a hundred attendants, dressed in costumes, took part in pumpkin painting, balloon art, and caramel apple decorating.
