Fiery photos from the Fire Arts Festival in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

Breckenridge Creative Arts wraps up its final day of the four-day fire arts exhibition on Sunday, Jan. 29. Now in its third year, the Fire Arts Festival began on Thursday, featuring an array of massive, fire-breathing sculptures; performances by fire dancers while a DJ spins tunes; make-and-take art projects; and nightly demonstrations of hot arts.

The festivities continue Sunday from 5–8 p.m. All activities for the Fire Arts Festival take place in studios and outdoor spaces within the Breckenridge Arts District, located on the corner of South Ridge Street and East Washington Avenue, just off of Main Street in the heart of downtown Breckenridge. All fire performances take place on the half hour, starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Breckenridge Arts District campus.