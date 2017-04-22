Friends of the Dillon Ranger District to host its biggest party of the year | SummitDaily.com

Info: The free event is a great opportunity to learn more about Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and stands as the group’s biggest gathering of the year. For more, fdrd.org.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District will host its annual Season Kickoff Party at the Silverthorne Pavilion at 6 p.m. May 31, according to a news release.

The Kickoff Party is for people who are just getting acquainted with FDRD or for people looking forward to seeing familiar faces, and it stands as the organization's biggest gathering of the year.

At the party, people can get the inside scoop on Friends of the Dillon Ranger District's upcoming volunteer season, connect with its growing community of supporters and get ready for another fun year with National Forest lands.

The Kickoff Party is a free event and open to anyone interested in what the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District are doing. In the past, the party has inspired people to start volunteering or continue volunteering in new capacities.

Live entertainment will start around 6 p.m. There will be free pizza, salad and cookies, with a cash bar. The kickoff will wrap up around 8 p.m.

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District is a nonprofit group whose mission is to promote stewardship of the White River National Forest in Summit County through partnerships, volunteer service, education and support.

Find more information at fdrd.org.