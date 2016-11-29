Frisco celebrates Wassail Days with luminaries, tree lighting and Ugly Sweater Challenge | SummitDaily.com

Wassail Days return to Frisco from Dec. 2-11. This weeklong celebration of all things winter features 500 luminaries on Frisco’s Main Street, an Ugly Holiday Sweater Challenge, Santa visits, Breakfast with Santa, a Wassail Night at the Museum and a soup competition with a side of tubing.

Frisco’s Wassail Days was founded on the notion that throwing out the welcome mat during the winter holidays means that you offer everyone a special treat, wassail. Wassail is hot spiced cider, and over the years Frisco businesses have perfected this drink and have collectively served over 10,000 free samples of wassail each year. In 2016, over 60 local businesses will serve their own special wassail from Dec. 2-11, and guests will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite wassail and fill up their “12 Sips of Wassail” card. Completed cards may be redeemed at the Frisco Information Center for a free 2016 commemorative Wassail Days mug while supplies last. Each year the commemorative mug features iconic Frisco scenes, and this year’s mug features Frisco’s classic clock, Mount Royal and happy dogs.

“Frisco strives to set the tone for a great holiday season, and you can feel good about doing all of your holiday shopping here and supporting small, independently owned businesses,” said Nora Gilbertson, special events manager, in a statement. “The town is incredibly charming this time of year, decked out in sparkling lights with 60-plus businesses offering wassail, a hot spiced cider to help warm you up as you walk from store to store. There is fun for the whole family with the Soup Cup Classic kicking off the week and the week wrapping up the Ugly Holiday Sweater Challenge, a fun 2K of goofy obstacles at the Nordic Center.”

Frisco Wassail Days Schedule

Friday, Dec. 2

5–7 p.m.: Carolers will make their way up and down Main Street filling the town with good cheer and holiday music.

6 p.m.: The Frisco Holiday Tree Lighting will be at the Frisco Historic Park Gazebo. Again this year, 500 luminaries will line Main Street for an extra dose of mountain magic.

Saturday, Dec. 3

10 a.m. to noon: Santa Visits — Santa will visit with boys and girls at the Frisco Historic Park Museum to find out what their fondest wishes are for the holiday season. Santa loves it when parents bring their cameras and take pictures of Santa with the kids.

noon to 2 p.m.: Carolers will make their way up and down Main Street filling the town with good cheer and holiday music.

Sunday, Dec. 4

4–6 p.m.: The Soup Cup Classic will be held at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge. Local restaurants and amateur cooks will duke it out for the titles of best professional soup and best amateur soup respectively. Guests will be the judges as they sample soup and vote for their favorite professional and amateur soups. $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under includes all-you-can-eat soup tastings, two beverages (New Belgium beer for guests over 21) and unlimited tubing during the event (a $50 combined value). Tickets are available online at WassailDays.com until noon on Sunday, Dec. 4 and then they will be available starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Frisco Adventure Park Day Lodge.

Monday, Dec. 5

4–6 p.m.: The Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill will be offering free 30-minute tubing sessions — weather and snow condition dependent. Reservations are strongly recommended and may be made by calling (970) 668-2558.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Nordic ski and snowshoe on the Frisco Nordic Center trails for free. Rentals are also free while supplies last. This is an exceptional opportunity to check out cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at the beautiful Frisco Nordic Center. Please call (970) 668-2570 with any questions.

6–8 p.m.: Santa’s Calling — Until Dec. 6 at noon, Frisco Town Hall, Frisco Adventure Park, Frisco Historic Park, Summit County Public Library, Summit County Preschool, Frisco/Copper Information Center, Little Bear Boutique and Stork and Bear Clothing Company will all be accepting call requests from boys and girls who want to talk to Santa about their holiday wishes. And on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 6–8 p.m., Santa will be calling all the boys and girls on his call list.

Thursday, Dec. 8

2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Two Below Zero Sleigh Rides at the Frisco Nordic Center will be offering free 30-minute horse drawn sleigh rides. Reservations are required and may be made by calling (970) 453-1520.

Friday, Dec. 9

5–8 p.m.: Wassail Night at the Museum — Guests are invited to experience a cozy winter evening at the Frisco Historic Museum with an after-hours celebration. This free event features wassail, cookies, stories and music to be enjoyed in the Museum which will be decked out for the holidays.

Saturday, Dec. 10

8:30–11 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa — This breakfast at the Backcountry Brewery with the holiday’s favorite big guy benefits the Summit County Preschool. It is $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required and may be made at http://www.FriscoBreakfastWithSanta.com or by calling (970) 668-5508.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Santa Visits — Santa will visit with boys and girls at the Frisco Historic Park Museum to find out what their fondest wishes are for the holiday season. Santa loves it when parents bring their cameras and take pictures of Santa with the kids.

3 p.m.: 3rd Annual Ugly Holiday Sweater Challenge — The Challenge will be at a new location this year, the Frisco Nordic Center. Ugly holiday sweaters are embraced at this event where participants are invited to take on 2K of lighthearted “holiday challenges” like eggnog shooters and snow angels while wearing skis, snowshoes or regular shoes or boots. $10 ski and snowshoe rentals will be available at the Frisco Nordic Center. This is not a race so participants will be rewarded for style with a $100 cash prize for best ugly holiday sweater in each of four categories: adult, kid, team and dog. Awards will be followed by an Ugly Sweater After Party at Greco’s Pastaria. Registration is $15 per person. Dogs and children under 5 are free. Registration includes a Frisco beanie while supplies last, a chance to show off your sweater and a whole bunch of glory for participating and having the courage show off your best ugly holiday sweater. Online registration will be available through Friday, Dec. 9. Day of registration on Saturday, Dec. 10 will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frisco/Copper Information Center at 300 Main St. in Frisco, (970) 668-5547. Start line registration on Saturday, Dec. 10 will be at the Frisco Nordic Center at 2 p.m..

4–6 p.m.: Carolers will make their way up and down Main Street filling the town with good cheer and holiday music.

Sunday, Dec. 11

This is the last day fill up the “12 Sips of Wassail” card at participating shops and restaurants.

Visit http://www.wassaildays.com for more information.