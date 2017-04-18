 Frisco Easter egg hunt finished in minutes | SummitDaily.com

Frisco laid out more than 5,000 eggs downtown Sunday for the 2017 Easter egg hunt. Some of the eggs were filled with candy while others came with candy and an inspirational note, not much different than a fortune cookie. The eggs were all rounded up in a matter of minutes, and afterward, the Easter bunny posed for photos while snaking his way through Frisco Historic Park passing out more eggs and candy.