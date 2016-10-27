Frisco Haunted House benefits Mountain Mentors teen program | SummitDaily.com

Each year, the former Frisco community center is transformed into a haunted castle by the town of Frisco and the Mountain Mentors teen program, Summit County Teen Center. This year, around 35 students worked together to prepare the storyline, costumes, makeup and build the set, led by Mountain Mentors program coordinator Lauren Gearheart. It takes about a month to prepare for the annual event, with around two weeks spent building the actual haunted house.

Profits from the haunted house go back to the students, divided up by the amount of hours they work, said Shawna Gogolen, program supervisor for Mountain Mentors.

“We consider it a paid work experience,” she said.

Hunter Giacone and Gisselle Espinoza created the story behind this year’s haunted house, which involves a royal family. Tragedy befalls each character, including a king, queen, prince, princess, butler and jester, and the story is played out as patrons walk through the rooms of the haunted house. Giacone, who is considering attending an art institution after high school, describes the story as a chance to connect to karma, either good or bad.

Nuvia Lopez plays the queen, and this will be her second time working on the annual event. She decided to first get involved last year as a makeup artist because she wanted to see what the process was to get the house ready.

Espinoza also took the lead on makeup this year after teaching herself through trial and error, she said. This is her fifth year working with the haunted house, and she is considering a career in special effects or makeup in the film industry.

“I’m really into art and this is bringing art to life,” she said.

The Frisco Haunted House will be open from 6–10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, Saturday, Oct. 29, Sunday, Oct. 30 and Monday, Oct. 31. The Haunted House is recommended for ages 7 and up. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for students or $20 for a family four pack. The Haunted House is sponsored by the town of Frisco, Copper Mountain, NAPA Auto Parts, the Summit Daily News, Summit Paint and Stain, The Moose Jaw, Prosit, Ebert Family Clinic and Safeway.