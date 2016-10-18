Frisco Historic Park & Museum hosts free Bill’s Ranch walking tour | SummitDaily.com

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m., the Frisco Historic Park & Museum will present a historic walking tour through Bill’s Ranch. According to Sandra Mather’s book, “Frisco and the Ten Mile Canyon,” Bill’s Ranch became Frisco’s first subdivision and second-home development when William (Bill) Thomas wrote a letter to 100 Denver residents offering free land if they would build cabins there within one year.

Thomas only had five takers at first, but the idea soon took off. Walking tour participants will find out why Thomas made the offer of free land to Denver residents and about the history of Bill’s Ranch and the Ranch’s historic structures.

“There are significant and interesting stories to be told around the history of Bill’s Ranch. This unique residential area was key to Frisco’s survival, and this tour will give some great insight into the history of the original pioneer cabins from the early 20th century,” said Simone Belz, Frisco museum director. “This tour fills up fast each year because I believe people are hungry for the stories behind this eclectic neighborhood.”

Space in the tour is limited to 30 people and advance registration is required. Please call (970) 668-3428 to register for the historic walking tour or for more information. The tour will be approximately one and a half to two hours long. Participants should be prepared for unpredictable fall weather and wear sturdy walking shoes. Please no dogs on this tour.

For more information on all of the Frisco Historic Park and Museum programs, call (970) 668-3428 or go to friscohistoricpark.com.