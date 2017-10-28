Frisco students build, try out pumpkin catapults
October 28, 2017
Frisco Elementary School students and teachers celebrated the Summit School District's science, technology, engineering and math program by launching pumpkins with class-made catapults Friday in Frisco. Dressed in costumes, each class launched a pumpkin with their own designed catapults to see which could fly the furthest.
