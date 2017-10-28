 Frisco students build, try out pumpkin catapults | SummitDaily.com

Frisco students build, try out pumpkin catapults

Frisco Elementary School students and teachers celebrated the Summit School District's science, technology, engineering and math program by launching pumpkins with class-made catapults Friday in Frisco. Dressed in costumes, each class launched a pumpkin with their own designed catapults to see which could fly the furthest.

Go back to article