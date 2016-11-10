Full moon photography fundraiser for Breckenridge Heritage Alliance | SummitDaily.com

Full moon photography fundraiser for Breckenridge Heritage Alliance

Join Steve Johnson as he shares his passion for photography, a full moon and capturing the beautiful serenity of historic Valley Brook Cemetery on Sunday, Nov. 13. Valley Brook Cemetery, listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, is a peaceful park-like setting lending itself to the creative and artistic talents abundant in Summit County. Only 15 spots are available for this event and if canceled due to weather, a refund will be given. Valley Brook Cemetery is at 905 Airport Road in Breckenridge, and the event is from 4–7 p.m. Please arrive at 3:45 p.m., 24-hour cancellation required. The cost is $20 and proceeds benefit the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance. Reservations may be made online at breckheritage.com, must be 15 or over. Please park at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, 880 Airport Road. Recommended equipment is at least two lenses (close-ups and zoom), tripod and a flashlight.

—Summit Daily staff