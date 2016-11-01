Get Stoked Winter Film Series begins with ‘Ruin And Rose’ in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

Cost: Advance $12; at the door $15; kids 5 and under are free

Warren Station at Keystone’s Get Stoked Winter Film Series is paying homage to winter and praying for snow with the Summit County premier of Matchstick Production’s 2016 film “Ruin and Rose” to benefit Team Breckenridge Sports Club and Team Summit Colorado. There will be two showings at both 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Get inspired for another ski and ride season as legendary shredders tackle unforgiving territory on the big screen. The event will feature music and giveaways including items such as lift tickets, along with Red Bull, beer and “Bring on the Pow” drink specials.

Ticket sales open at 5:30 p.m. with the feature film set for 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door for $15 and little shredders 5 and under are free. Seating is general admission.

Warren Station will continue the Get Stoked Winter Film Series with Level One production, “Pleasure” gracing the big screen on Saturday, Nov. 12.

“RUIN AND ROSE”

A surreal future leaves the world without water and consumed by sand: the Big Empty. A group of children survives alone on the edge of the endless desert. When a young boy unearths an ancient relic hinting at the lost wonders of winter, he sets off in search of the ghosts that once called the mountains their home.

This bold cinematic experience balances stunning skiing with a wild and hopeful journey into the forgotten lands of myth and magic beyond the Empty.

Writer/director Ben Sturgulewski joins the award-winning team at Matchstick Productions and their two decades of filmmaking expertise to deliver “Ruin and Rose,” a creative vision brought to life by the talents of the world’s top skiers. Winter landscapes across the planet contrast with a story of environmental apocalypse, shot entirely within the otherworldly expanses of Africa’s Skeleton Coast.

Presented by Under Armour in 4K resolution, “Ruin and Rose” features veterans and newcomers alike, including Mark Abma, Sammy Carlson, Markus Eder, Zack Giffin, Sander Hadley, Russ Henshaw, Eric Hjorleifson, Lukas Joas, Sean Jordan, Bene Mayr, Evan McEachran, Michelle Parker, Ole Pavel, Tanner Rainville, Austin Ross, Fabio Studer, Cody Townsend, Noah Wallace and others. “Ruin and Rose” was filmed on location in Alaska, Austria, British Columbia, Bulgaria, California, France, Switzerland and the deserts of Namibia.

Hot dogs, drink specials and the Epic Mix Photo Booth with free pics and prizes including concert, festival and lift tickets are just part of the mix.

Doors opening 30 minutes before each film. Tickets are available online and are a “Get Stoked” advance price at $12 and free for ages 5 and under per show. Advanced purchase is highly recommended. General admission seating tickets, if available at the door, will be $15.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be divided between Team Breckenridge Sports and Team Summit Colorado.

