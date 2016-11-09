Get Stoked Winter Film Series continues with ‘Pleasure’ in Keystone | SummitDaily.com

In a lineage of tradition that shows no signs of slowing, Level 1’s 17th feature film “Pleasure” is perhaps some of the team’s best work yet. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Warren Station will be summoning the snow gods and celebrating the start of the 2016-17 ski and ride season. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. “Take Two” of the Get Stoked Winter Film Series will bring “Pleasure” to Summit County.

Level 1’s crews spent six months during the winter of 2016 following the most creative, talented and hard-working skiers in the business around the world in search of what makes them feel good. The night will host a two-movie package including opener Good Company’s “Vice Versa — Tom Wallisch.” The Good Company crew return with their first full-length film, “Vice Versa” featuring world-class urban, park and backcountry skiing, and all their trademark fun style. The athletes travel throughout the U.S., Japan, BC and Quebec to showcase skiing. Following “Vice Versa,” “Pleasure” will cap off the night.

ABOUT LEVEL 1’S “PLEASURE”

It feels good — slamming into concrete walls, risking the backcountry unknown, being broke on the road. With a local tourist mentality, the simple joys are found near and far. From India, Switzerland and Japan, to British Columbia, Washington, D.C., and Alaska, it’s business in the front, party in the back and no one is phoning it in.

The film features athletes Will Wesson, Sami Ortlieb, Tanner Rainville, Wiley Miller, Laurent DeMartin, McRae Williams, KC Deane, Khai Krepela, Sandy Boville, Magnus Granér, Mitchell Brower, LJ Strenio, Josh Bibby, Rob Heule, Ben Smith, Ethan Swadburg, Shay Lee, Jonah Williams, Pär Peyben Hägglund, Arkadiy Kazakov, Keegan Kilbride, Thayne Rich, Garrett Russell, TBS, Tatum Monod and friends. It was shot on location in: Eagle Pass, BC; Gulmarg, India; Kirovsk, Russia; Hokkaido, Japan; Secret Valley, Switzerland; Washington, D.C.; Snowbird, Utah; Southeast Alaska; and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dollar dogs, New Belgium beer and Red Bull will be in the mix and New Belgium will be giving away a pair of RMU skis to one attendee. In addition, giveaways include concert tickets, festival and lift tickets. Tickets are available online and are a “Get Stoked” price at $10 per person and free for ages 5 and younger. Tickets are available at warrenstation.com in advance. Reservations are highly recommended. General admission seating. Tickets, if available at the door, will be $12 per person.