Getting The Goat: Keystone tavern celebrates 20 years in business | SummitDaily.com

Featuring one of Summit County’s most intimate concert venues, The Goat Soup and Whiskey Tavern in Keystone is celebrating 20 years in business this weekend with a special anniversary lineup.

Things kick off at 10 p.m. with The Railbenders, a hard-country act with numerous awards under their belt, and the festivities continue at 9 p.m. Saturday with the Lionel Young and Michael Hornbuckle bands. Additionally, Little Jimmy Hartley is set for a special guest appearance.

Tickets for each performance are $8 in advance at SoupAndWhiskey.com/buy-tickets or $10 at the door.

“We’re trying to say thanks to all the patrons and the staff throughout the years,” owner Scott Jackson said of two shows. “We’ve had a wonderful run so far, and we’d like to keep it rolling for another 20 years.”

Although The Railbenders have been called many things over the years, including a country, alt-county or outlaw country group, their music is best described as “hard country,” according to a news release.

Jackson said that while they’ve booked individual band members in the past and had them in the jukebox for more than a decade, The Goat has never before had the entire band perform live at the venue, so tonight’s concert will be a first.

The Railbenders’ honors included being named a “Top Country Band” by the Rocky Mountain News in 2004 and 2005 and being selected as the “Best Country/Roots Band” five years running in the Westword Music Showcase.

On Saturday, things will get a little more bluesy with the Lionel Young and Michael Hornbuckle bands taking the stage.

Discussing the lineup, Jackson recalled that Young’s band was the first ever from outside Summit County to play The Goat, which began operations Feb. 4, 1997.

“I’m actually looking at our poster right now from when we opened,” Jackson said. “That year, the Lionel Young band won the Best Blues band of 1997 in Westword Magazine.”

Young’s band hasn’t played The Goat in a long time, Jackson added, but in booking Saturday’s anniversary show, he couldn’t think of anyone else better to do it. The two remain good friends, Jackson said.

“I called him up to do this favor us for our 20th anniversary, and he made sure his calendar was clear,” Jackson said.

Young is described as a “high-energy” blues artist who has won numerous awards in and around the Colorado region, including taking home top honors in the 2011 International Blues Challenge. Young also won the solo-duo category at the challenge in 2008, making him the first double-champion in the history of the contest.

Young will take the stage with the Michael Hornbuckle band, the current house blues band at The Goat. Hornbuckle was born in Denver, the son of legendary bluesman Bobby Hornbuckle. The younger Hornbuckle started backing his dad up on the drums when he was 13 and did so until his father’s death in 1996.

After that, Michael picked where his father left off, with his brother Brian Hornbuckle on the bass, according to the band’s biography.

The Michael Hornbuckle band has played at Red Rocks, opening for the Doobie Brothers, and released a handful of other albums since its formation.

The Goat is also planning to have giveaways throughout Saturday’s milestone performance and everyone will receive a commemorative Goat T-shirt.

“Those two bands know each other very well,” Jackson said of Young and Hornbuckle’s groups. “They are all friends so we thought it would be a great lineup for a wonderful party for the 20th anniversary.”