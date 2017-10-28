Halloween festivities take place across Summit County

All across Summit County costume-clad characters have already started the Halloween celebrations.

In Frisco on Friday night, revelers strolled down Main Street before heading over to the cemetery for stories of Summit County's past residents, brought to life with actor portrayals. Proceeds from the event benefit the Summit County Coroner's Office bereavement and burial assistance program.

Meanwhile, in Silverthorne, the annual Howlaween Ball raised funds for the League for Animals and People of the Summit and Far View Horse Rescue and Rehabilitation.

For more photos of the weekend's events, including costumes from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, go online to SummitDaily.com.