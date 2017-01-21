Hey, Spike! finds currents reflected in the past | SummitDaily.com

It’s amazing how often the past becomes current.

Such is today’s Hey, Spike!, for which the idea has been in the works for a couple of weeks.

And with the tremendous onslaught of snowfall, some are likely thinking warmer climes and times, but the taco sailboat design from a longtime back Old Dillon Inn T-shirt may suffice.

Coincidently, the town of Silverthorne is taking aggressive steps to get the decade-closed ODI developed.

It was many years ago in the ’80s that the taco sailboat was done in collaborative effort of Bruce “LaRue” Livoni and Robbie Scholl.

Bruce recalls it this way:

“I think we were having beers at Copper Mountain’s Farley’s and I asked Robbie Scholl to help with a design for the Old Dillon Inn, and he suggested a flying taco. After a few more beers and more discussion we came up with the idea of a sailboat that has a taco for a sail. Even though it was conceived in a haze and oxygen deprivation, it sold like hotcakes, making ODI owner Buddy (Nicholson) very happy.”

Frisco resident Buddy passed away in September 2010 a few days after a motorcycle accident up on Ute Pass. Wife Trish was following behind on her Harley.

Asked recently about the unique T-shirt, Trish said, “That was always our favorite.”

****

In another past-and-current combination, Spike! and Mary heard from Stacey Karas, formerly of Breckenridge, now living in Arizona, following the column last week about the collapse of the Kingdom’s Ten Mile Room because of the monster snowfall.

Stacey recalls — like Leigh Girvin and Tina Cunningham did — her times in the old theater, which was owned by her father, George Karas, along with the Breckenridge Ski Shop.

Here’s Stacey’s report to bring us up-to-date:

“I’ve been in Arizona since 1981, shortly after graduating, and my mom, Sylvia, lives about (a) half-mile away. My husband, Robert Gervasi, retired after 32 years as a cop and I sell real estate. My dad, George, and his wife Lorrie (also from Breck) both passed away. She died from brain cancer in 2008, and my dad from esophageal cancer in 2011. We also lost my beloved brother, Jeff, to leukemia in 2013. All devastating losses. We stay in touch with John ‘CJ’ Mueller and we are also partners in a family condo on 4 O’Clock Road, so it’s awesome to come back up and see the town.

“My husband and I lived in Larkspur for four years and are back in our Mesa, Arizona home for now enjoying the sun. My mom had surgery in Denver in July and Sylvia Scott came to visit. I didn’t really remember her until she walked in the room and then I remembered her working for my dad at the ski shop.

“I worked at the Bank of Breckenridge from the time I was a sophomore in high school and then they recruited me to work at the new savings and loan that was on Ski Hill Road. Wow, that was a lifetime ago.”

****

And with numerous snow slides this winter, from Westword news weekly in Denver comes this link on “Colorado’s 10 worst avalanches”

Westword.com/news/the-ten-worst-avalanches-in-colorado-history-8687198?utm_source=Newsletters&utm_medium=email

