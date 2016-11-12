Hey, Spike! shines bright light on sparkling personalities | SummitDaily.com

People and their jobs highlight this week’s Hey, Spike!

The 717-member strong Summit Association of Realtors (SAR) recently named Frisco Main Street owner, broker and local native Jackie Skaro McPheeters its 2016 Realtor of the Year.

A veteran of two decades in the real estate business, Jackie owns the Colorado Real Estate Co., and combines that career with civic action, in addition to being a grandmother and personal fitness trainer.

SAR’s Jason Brewer, who earned the recognition in 2013, presented the award at the group’s annual held recently at the Doubletree in Breckenridge.

Jackie’s reaction to the annual award goes like this:

“I was surprised, I had no idea I was getting this award. I feel that it is the highest honor given in this business, and am so incredibly amazed and blessed to have been chosen to receive this award. I’m just utterly thankful. I send out much love to all in our community, my clients, friends and family who make my life so wonderful.”

In another surprise that night, Jackie’s daughters, Kimi and Kayla, attended the soiree after flying in from Arizona.

Here’s a list of some of Jackie’s recent works:

She organized a fitness challenge for the real estate community last year to raise funds for the Realtors Political Action Committee.

She’s on the Colorado Legislative Policy Committee, and the Grievance Committee for the State of Colorado.

She’s served on the Summit Association of Realtors board of directors since 2009.

She’s volunteered at the Dillon Amphitheatre, coordinating the volunteers for the Friday night concerts, and is the Bucket Girl, collecting donations for the Lake Dillon Theater.

Jackie is chair of the current Realtor Care program, which challenges members to perform intentional acts of kindness this month.

The town of Frisco’s search for manager Bill Efting’s replacement is moving along, with three potential picks being interviewed on Nov. 29.

Council members have narrowed the field to Jeff Durbin of Fraser; Rob Joseph from Montrose; and Aspen’s Randy Ready.

A South Dakota native, Bill is retiring after five years here following stints in Dacono, Basalt, Avon, Meeker and Aspen. He and wife Carol, who is with the Colorado Mountain College Foundation, have a home in Glenwood Springs.

Hey, Spike!, having covered town and city councils all over Colorado since 1975, always found Bill to be honestly straightforward with information and a real pleasure to work with.

Bill replaced Michael Penny, who moved to a similar job in Littleton, from which he later departed.

Penny is now a client service vice president at Brown and Caldwell’s Lakewood office.

Founded in 1947, the nationwide firm bills itself as “the largest engineering consulting firm solely focused on the U.S. environmental sector.”

Prior to Frisco, Michael had worked over in Ouray.

In other departure news, Spike! publicly thanks Rick Higgins for his 34 years of great service to Friscotown.

He capped his career as the public works director.

Higgy is a golfer as is Bill Efting.

The National Repertory Orchestra (NRO) recently named David DePeters as its CEO, replacing outgoing Doug Adams, who has held the position since 2011.

With professional backgrounds in music and skiing, David’s selection appears to be a good fit here.

David worked in the ski industry, starting at Whitetail Ski Resort in Pennsylvania in 1990 as a full-time ski instructor. He went on to become the technical director and assistant director of the resort’s ski school, and in 1996, he was named one of the country’s top ski instructors by Skiing magazine. He still holds PSIA Level III certification.

Currently the executive director of the IRIS Orchestra in Germantown, Tennessee, David will continue in that position while working at NRO. His resume includes performing with the New York Philharmonic and the Philadelphia Orchestra, touring extensively with both ensembles throughout Europe and Asia.

David and wife Elizabeth Hainen bought a second home in Summit County in 2015 due to its thriving arts community and great friendships that had grown over many years of visiting Breckenridge.

An accomplished musician, Elizabeth is an NRO alum, and has been the principal harpist with the Philadelphia Orchestra since 1994.

David starts here in April.

