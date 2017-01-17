Events honor historic Camp Hale in Vail | SummitDaily.com

Events honor historic Camp Hale in Vail
January 17, 2017
IF YOU GO
What: Discover our Past, Celebrate our Future
When: Saturday, Jan. 21; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Camp Hale/Pando Valley; 5–7 p.m. Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum, Vail
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Discovering Our Past: Exploration of Camp Hale
Meet at Camp Hale in the Pando Valley and learn about the 10th Mountain Division troopers who trained there during WWII
Living History Demonstration by the 10th Mountain Division Foundation
Bring your own skis or snowshoes to explore the area further
5–7 p.m. Celebrating Our Future: Reception at Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum, Vail
Reception including Vail native and State Sen. Kerry Donovan, 10th Mountain Division Veteran, Sandy Treat
Screening of Icelantic Skis Film, “The Mountain Infantry”
Discussion of proposal to protect Camp Hale as a National Historical Landscape
For more information about this event, visit: Facebook.com/events/676267262535298
To learn more about efforts to protect Camp Hale and other lands in the region, visit: ContinentalDivide.org
“Discover our Past, Celebrate our Future” will highlight efforts to protect historic Camp Hale in a combination of public events in Vail on Saturday, Jan. 21. The public will have a chance to explore Camp Hale in the Pando Valley and experience a living history demonstration by the 10th Mountain Division Foundation early in the day, followed by a reception and film screening of Icelantic Skis Film, “The Mountain Infantry,” at the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum in Vail in the evening. Camp Hale holds great historical and cultural significance dating back to 10th Mountain Division training during WWII. It’s also the wild landscape that inspired today’s booming ski industry and is being proposed for protection as a National Historical Landscape.
“The lands along Colorado’s Continental Divide have a story to tell about America’s history and the significance this region played for our military, our economy and our wildlife,” said Susie Kincade of the Continental Divide Coalition, one of the host organizations, in a statement. “Here’s an opportunity for us to learn more about the role of Camp Hale and the nearby lands while also looking ahead as to how we can protect this sensitive region for our veterans and our future.”
State Sen. Kerry Donovan and 10th Mountain Division veteran, Sandy Treat, will be joining the Continental Divide Coalition and the Colorado Ski and Snowboard Museum to host the evening event. The public is invited to attend either or both of the day’s events.
“It’s important to ensure that Camp Hale’s historical value and ecological character are protected for future generations. Further, special designation will elevate the area’s status on the National Register and thus increase opportunities to secure funding for remediation and other needs,” Donovan said in a statement.
