This week in history: Active mining season at Montezuma | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of April 1-7.

Mr. Young of Cripple Creek, an associate of John Sharpe in the Hancock group of mines on Glacier Mountain has arrived and has been engaged in looking over the holdings with a view to early resumption of work as soon as weather conditions permit.

Mr. Butler has finished hauling ore from the More Work to the railroad at Keystone for Lessee Cummings. The ore is a heavy zinc and lead product.

Lessees Hobbs and Fairbairn at the St. John mine on Glacier Mountain are extracting a heavy galena ore, part of the streak running high in silver.

Lessees Kelley and Barnett have bought a new gasoline engine which they will install at the Jumbo for air purposes. They expect to begin extracting ore soon.

W. Fairchild who recently made a trip to Denver, met several Montezuma mine owners who could intend to be on the ground as soon as conditions permit for the early resumption of work on various properties. All are anticipating a summer of great activity at the old camp.

O.A. Swanson, one of the leasers on the Slusher Mine on Collier Mountain about a mile east of Montezuma, left March 31 for Jefferson for a stay of two months.

Breck boys off to serve country

Two well-known Breckenridge boys left Friday for Denver where they will enlist in the service of their country. William Keogh left with the intention of becoming an engineer's apprentice in the Navy and Clinton Jetmore was called to enlist in the Marines. Both carried letters from their parents giving consent for their enlistment. Jack Campbell, another Breckenridge young man, left Friday to resume his place in the Navy.

Movies in the home

Have you a little moving picture theater in your home? That question is likely to become common, simplifying the moving picture machine for home use. In this new machine, the hissing carbon pencils, with their frequent need of adjustment, which are a part of the type of machine used by lecturers, are done away with. Their place is taken by an ordinary electric bulb, of a size varying from 100 to 500 watts. The machine is built in one piece, so that it can be easily carried about the same, and has a patent shutter, which the manufactures claim will do away with all flickering.

Guild ladies to take up Red Cross work

At the annual meeting of St. John's Guild held at the home of Mrs. W. J. Radford, April 5, it was voted to discontinue the organization and the members of the guild desire to take this opportunity to thank Breckenridge people for their generous support in the past. It is the intention of the ladies who have been identified with the guild work to associate themselves with some branch of the Red Cross service.

New war vessel uncanny

The most uncanny vessel afloat in American waters is anchored in the cove at West Gloucester, Massachusetts. The only craft to be seen, it is the new coastal defense boat invented by John Hays Hammond Jr. You feel that it is uncanny when you look at it afloat in the little harbor and realize that without a soul on board it can nevertheless be directed in any direction, and when it is in line with an enemy ship, it can fire a broadside as effectively as a big man-of-war with a full crew and complement of trained gunners.

The wireless is the explanation. From the coast, Mr. Hammond can start the motor on the boat, set the steering gear as he likes and then train the guns on any desired target. It is just another of the marvels which modern warfare has brought into being.

As to its practicability, the investor is modest but positive.

