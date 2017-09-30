This Week in History: Whatley and Party Make Auto Trip to Climax

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Without quoting the language they used in describing the road over which they drove, it must be chronicled that attorney Whatley, mining engineer J.W. Steele and surveyors T.R. Griffith and J.D. Galloway returned from an automobile trip to Climax, via Ten Mile Canyon, on Thursday. The last three gentlemen are now firmly of the opinion that Mr. Whatley should be requisitioned by the British government to drive one of those "tanks" over the shell craters in France. They say he would make a record.

Duck hunters raise alarm

The duck season has furnished Breckenridge a new sort of early morning alarm, inasmuch as the Goldpan pit is the scene of a volley of shotgun firing at daybreak every morning. Duck hunting has been unusually good this fall.

Proper color for living rooms

A recent investigation into the light reflecting qualities of different colored walls sheds some practical light on the question of what color the walls of living rooms should be tinted. The results of the research show that white walls reflect by far the most light; they throw back 66 percent of the light that falls upon them. The other colors in order of their light reflecting qualities are: cream, rose, yellow, blue and green. This list refers to light tints of these colors. Dark blue reflects on 12 percent of the light falling on it; dark green only 11 percent. Living rooms should be tinted light, clear colors to ensure cheerful brightness.

Batters cause much delay

The attention of umpires is called to the fact that a growing practice on the part of batters is one reason why baseball games sometimes are longer than they need be.

The habit of batters stepping out of the box for little or no cause is spreading and there is no good reason why it should be allowed. What is meant is batters, in a moment of petulance at real or fancied deliberateness on the part of the pitcher, stepping out of the box and thus wasting more time.

At the very least sign of slowness or hesitancy by the pitcher, out of the box steps the batter, much as a peevish child might be expected to do. It's a childish thing to do anyway.

Melrose nabs $26,000 worth of booze sent as books

Government agents working under the direction of James R. Melrose, acting chief special agent of the Department of Justice, discovered about 9,000 gallons of whiskey, designated as "books and stationery" in the freight stations at Denver of the Union Pacific and Burlington Railroads, valued at $26,000.

