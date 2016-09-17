This week in Summit County history: Annual picnic of pioneers is splendid success | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Sept. 19-23, 1916.

Another milestone along the path of their achievement was marked Sunday last by the Pioneers of Summit County at their annual picnic. Although the day was cooler than one might desire for picnicking purposes, the spirits of the pioneers were not chilled, nor were their many friends who had planned enjoying the day with them, kept from their purpose.

Glowing camp fires were scattered here and there over the pine-covered grounds and they gave out a warmth and suggestion of comfort that even the blazing rays of the sun could hardly surpass and rich aroma of coffee arose from sputtering pots that sizzled over the fires. It was a joyous and festive scene.

Sheriff Detwiler captures horse thief

Sheriff Detwiler at midnight last Friday night arrested Walter Smith, as the latter lay in his bed in a bunkhouse at the Lindstrom ranch, where he had been employed for a short time. The arrest was made when information had been received from Sheriff Straub of Clear Creek County to the effect that Smith was wanted for horse stealing.

It is claimed that Smith obtained a horse from a Georgetown livery and rode the animal to the Lower Blue district, where he sold it to Ed Newman, a ranchman of that section. After selling the horse, he purchased another and went to work on the Lindstrom ranch.

Arthur Tabbs accompanied Sheriff Detwiler to the ranch in search of Smith, who did not suspect the object of their visit to the bunk-house. After he had been made a prisoner, a large gun was found in his coat which hung within his reach near his bed.

Word was received here Friday morning that Smith did not stay long with Sheriff Straub. Thursday night he left the county jail without disturbing the sheriff or anyone else, and without leaving any forwarding address. It was not explained just how he managed to break out. No trace of him had been found of last account.

Card party and dance

The Degree of Pocahontas will give a card party and dance at Bradley ball Monday evening, Sept. 25. Card party 25c; Dance 25c. Refreshment with both. Everybody invited.

Live bunch from Dillon sees picture show

You’ve got to hand it to Dillon: there’s a bunch of live ones down there and in the lexicon of the gridiron, they’ve got the pep.

About 35 Dillonites motored into camp Wednesday night to mingle with spectators at the Eclipse. They came largely because Miss Enid Markey, the moving picture star, is personally known to them, having spent her girlhood days in Dillon. They arrived early and selected good seats, and when Breckenridge people who are in the habit of easing along at the last minute poked in, they found that some of their fellow-citizens had come from 10 to 20 miles and beaten them to it. Consequently, it was a turn-away house.

Another dredging project planned for Lake County

Lake County is to have another dredging enterprise if plans now being made by a number of Leadville men are carried out. A large tract of placer ground near the mouth of Iowa gulch has been obtained and prospecting has been under way for several weeks. Values from 45 cents to $1.50 a yard have been found, showing the gravel to be the richest that has yet been discovered in the district. The problem of getting water sufficient to float a dredge boat is now confronting the promoters, but it is understood that this delay will be overcome in a short time.

