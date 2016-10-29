This week in Summit County history: Candidates busy campaigning in Summit | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

The closing week of the campaign in Summit County has been characterized by several interesting and enthusiastic political rallies. Enthusiastic of course, for who ever heard of a political meeting that was not enthusiastic?

Following the address of Congressman Taylor at the Eclipse theater, in which the Republicans took deep interest as well as the Democrats, a large number of Democrats, including most of the county candidates, went to Kokomo Tuesday evening where they received a splendid welcome and, where good Democratic principals were freely expounded by various members of the visiting party.

Number of voters increase

According to the increased registration for the election next Tuesday, Breckenridge’s population has increased thirty-three and a third percent in the last two years or since the last general election. The registration books show that there are 937 people eligible to vote, against about 630 possessing the same privilege at the last election. With these figures to base population estimates on, it is estimated by some that the population of the town is 1,800, while others are more conservative and say it is 1,500. At any rate, there is undeniable evidence of a notable gain.

40,000 majority

President Wilson and Vice President Marshall will carry Colorado by a majority of 40,000, according to a statement just issued by Raymond Miller, chairman of the Democratic state central committee. Judge Julius C. Gunter, candidate for governor, and the remainder of the Democratic state ticket he predicts, will run close to the national ticket. The forecast is based on the results of a careful canvass made by county chairmen in every county of the state.

Aggressive mining is ensuing in district

It is probable that the mill of the Pioneer Consolidated Mines Company will begin operation today and continue steadily for many months to come. Five stamps were in operation Tuesday last and a considerable quantity of ore was run through the mill. The Tuesday run, however, was merely for test purposes, and demonstrated the fact that the plant is in excellent condition, needing but a few minor adjustments of belts and shafting.

Norah Marcott in insane asylum

Arrangements have finally been made for placing Nora Marcott, a Summit County insane patient, in the state insane asylum. For some time past, the unfortunate woman has been confined in a sanitarium at Pueblo on the account of the crowded conditions at the asylum, necessitating an expense of $40 a month for the county, which is now eliminated.

