This week in Summit County history: Gallant Breckenridge man makes thrilling rescue in Denver | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Jan. 15–21, 1917.

A Breckenridge man who was a visitor in Denver last week and also the week before, proved himself to be courageous and chivalrous. While a crowd of cold, austere and dignified Denver people looked on, he plunged in to the maelstrom of Seventeenth street traffic, risking life and limb — all for a presumably beautiful damsel whom he had never seen.

As the Breckenridge man wended his way up the street, holding with both hands to his hat, he saw a beautiful creation in feminine headgear being cruelly tossed about by the wind. Being a stranger, he did not want to wrest glory and honor from any Denver man, so he waited a moment, expecting to behold a dozen brave and gallant men dash down the street in pursuit of the hat — but none did. They either devoted themselves to hanging on to their own cranium cover or pretended not to see the evidence of feminine distress, so it was up to the Breckenridge man to act — and he did.

Adolph Winslow crushed to death in Wellington

Adolph Francis Winslow, 28 years old, was killed Sunday morning last, about 7:30 o’clock in the main shaft of the Wellington mine, when caving rock crushed him to death as he worked in a ‘pocket’ which he was cutting back of the shaft timbers.

The accident occurred just as he was finishing his shift. Fellow workmen near him, made every effort to rescue him from his plight and conversed with him for several minutes after the first caving of the ground. They endeavored to remove rock and timbers below Winslow, and though they worked with all possible haste, the ground above him came in upon him, crushing out his life.

Commissioners may install cabinets at court house

Since the question of collecting a better exhibit of Summit county minerals for the museum at Denver has been under consideration, the county commissioners have informally discussed the plan of having new cabinets built and placed in the lobby of the court house for the care of a local mineral display.

Several collections of ores have been made from time to time and a large number of specimens are available for such a collection as the commissioners have in mind.

Service

Immediately after the services at the Elks’ home in Denver, Col. Cody’s body was escorted by the Elks to the Olinger mortuary, where it will lie in a vault until Decoration day. At the time it is believed that the site for the grave will have been selected and the sepulcher completed, and the final rites will be said on Lookout mountain.

Two men arrive from Pueblo

Thomas Fabrizion and W.H. Lucas arrived from Pueblo Monday, and have spent a few days here inspecting conditions at the New York group being developed by the Gibson Hill Mining and Milling company in which they are interested. The ore in the upraise is steadily improving according to Mr. Morris, manager, who is greatly encouraged with the outlook.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge’s unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call (970) 453-9767.