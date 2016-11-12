This week in Summit County history: O.K. Gaymon buys Cataract Lake | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Nov. 14–18, 1916.

A transfer of real estate took place here a few days ago that calls for more than passing notice. Beautiful Cataract lake, containing 55 acres of water with its 400 acres of patented land surrounding, was sold by Howard W. Hill, to O.K. Gaymon. The former owner has gone to Maine to be with his mother in her declining years.

This estate is situated in the northwest corner of Summit County and is classed as one of the beauty spots of Colorado and before long may become one of the show places in our rapidly developing park system.

The deal involved about $15,000, which price, possibilities considered, was modest.

Ditch reveals vein

In digging a ditch from French gulch with which to supply the new Wellington boarding house with water, workmen stuck their picks into a new vein which apparently carries good values in zinc and lead — so good that the company immediately set men at work to make a thorough investigation of the grassroot find.

Florence Tressler bride of WM. Myres

Miss Florence Tressler and William P. Myres were married last Sunday evening at the home of the brides parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Brehmer. The ceremony took place at 9 o’clock and was performed by Rev. W.W. Giberson, in the presence only of the immediate family and a few intimate friends.

Miss Ada Sperry was bridesmaid and Jack Brite was best man. The ceremony was a simple but impressive one.

An opportunity for Breckenridge people to show appreciation for real service

The Blue River Hose Company will give its annual ball Thanksgiving evening, Nov. 30. This is an annual event in Breckenridge that is certain to attract a large crowd and as usual it is being fondly anticipated by all who have been guests of the Blues on former occasions.

Rearden charged with assault

Tim Reardon was tried before Judge Peabody Tuesday afternoon on a charge of assault upon Ed Fahey. The men became engaged in a quarrel on Main street Saturday afternoon, Reardon, it is said, accusing Fahey of failure to save Jerry Reardon from death by drowning at the French Gulch dredge a few weeks ago. Fahey resented the accusation and they came to blows. Rearden was fined $5 and costs.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit organization founded to promote and protect Breckenridge’s unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. For additional information and questions visit breckheritage.com or call (970) 453-9767.