This week in Summit County history: Redmen and Pocahontas lodges install new officers and feast | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Jan. 1–6, 1917.

Kiowa tribe, Improved Order of Redmen and Sacaweja council, Daughter of Pocahontas, held a joint installation of officers Thursday evening and celebrated the occasion with a turkey feed. There was good attendance of members and several friends were present to enjoy the event.

Officers installed for the ensuing term were as follows: Kiowa tribe; Prophet John Harlan; Sachem, Oscar Paris; Senior Sagamore, Ed Carter; Guard of the Forest, J.A. Theobald; Guard of the Wigwam, Marion Fletcher. Daughters of Pocahontas; Prophetress, Mrs. Robert Foote; Pochahontas, Mrs. L.C. Owens; Winona, Mrs. John Hansen; Powhatan, Eli Lambert.

King Solomon Mine to resume operations, say it’s [sic] president

President Dinsmore of the King Solomon Tunnel and Development company, in a recent letter, states that plans are being completed for the resumption of work at the company’s property above Frisco. The plant and mine have been closed down for sometime pending adjustment of company affairs. A large force of workmen, it is said will shortly be engaged and work will be pushed in the main tunnel and on some of the well known veins in an energetic manner.

New Year dinner parties

Several pleasant dinner parties were given as New Year functions by Breckenridge people. Last Saturday evening, Mr. and Mrs. W.B. Gillmore entertained Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Hopkins and Mrs. Donaldson, the latter of Rand, Colo.

Sunday evening, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Alber had as their guests at a splendidly arranged dinner. Mr and Mrs. W.B. Gillmore, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gore and daughter Zoe and S.S. Fry.

Ed White dies at breakfast table resident 35 years

Ed White, aged 70, for 35 years a resident of Breckenridge, died suddenly while at breakfast last Saturday morning in the dining room of the Denver hotel. He had arisen at his usual hour, and appeared to be in normal health, though just before seating himself at the breakfast table, had complained of not having rested well during the night. He had ordered his breakfast and was engaged in eating a dish of fruit when without a sign of distress or a word, he fell from his chair.

Among the sick

Arthur Pike who fell into the pit of boat No. 2, two weeks ago, has been quite ill since, having suffered from exposure and several bruises. His condition is understood to be greatly improved.

John Valaer, the four-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Valaer, is improving after being quite ill as the result of a kidney hemorrhage.

Mrs. D. A. Knight is recovering from an attack of pneumonia.

The infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Alber has been quite ill of pneumonia but is recovering satisfactorily.

Survey results

The output of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc in Colorado this year was $49,000,000, according to the United States geological survey.

