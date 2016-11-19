This week in Summit County history: Sentiment for abolishment of electorial college grows | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Nov. 21-25.

In many parts of the country, sentiment is making itself felt for a federal amendment abolishing the electorial college and establishing the direct popular election of the president and vice president, just as was done in the case of the senators a few years ago.

Due to the electorial college system, it is entirely possible for a candidate with a minority popular vote to gain a majority of the electors and be elected. The electorial college long has been the butt of the cartoonists and paragraphers’ jokes. No legal restraint is placed upon them to vote as their judgment dictates. They simply have a moral restraint to choose the men their constituents expect them to vote for.

Breckenridge and Leadville divide games

Professor Gillmore is thinking of taking some of the players from the girls basketball team and placing them on the boys team with a view to strengthening the latter organization. He thinks that one or two of the young lady players would be the means of making the masculine team a fast and skillful one. The reason for this contemplated change is found in the fact that the girls team won another game Friday evening from the Leadville Team of girls, while the boys lost another. The score in the girls game was 15 to 20 in favor of Breckenridge and in the boys game, it was 27 to 13 in favor of Leadville, the 13 jinx being well in evidence.

Schnell Finds good streak of lead ore on Mount Baldy

H.J. Schnell of Denver who has been doing development work since early June on the Little Edith and Great Hesper properties on Bald mountain, has found a small streak of lead ore in a lower tunnel which he has been driving for the purpose of cutting at greater depth, a vein exposed by upper workings. The lead streak he considers a feeder from the main vein, which he is certain his tunnel will open up.

Knorr Returns from Denver

Theodore Knorr returned from Denver Tuesday, where he accompanied Mrs. Knorr who is recovering form a badly fractured left wrist. An x-ray examination dispelled fears that the wrist would become stiff. While the break is a bad one, physicians state that no bones are displaced and that no serious results will follow. The break was caused by a fall on the sidewalk.

Splendid improvements on Wellington Road

The Wellington Mines Company, with cooperation of the county has recently finished an excellent piece of road along French gulch between the mine and Breckenridge. Overseer Ives who had charge of the crew, gave the work careful attention and constructed a roadway that will improve conditions under which ore hauling and other traffic will take place.

