This week in Summit County history: Snow delays work in Montezuma District | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago in the June 23 edition.

E.C. Sutton, superintendent of the St. John mine at Montezuma, went to Denver Monday, where he has spent most of the week selecting additional machinery for installation at the property. Plans for resumption of operation of mine and mill are completed and the well-known mine will shortly present a scene of activity in accordance with its admitted merit.

Mr. Sutton says that the backwardness of the season has interfered with Montezuma mining development. A few properties are being worked on a small scale, but it is yet impossible to reach many of them because of the snow and the condition of the roads and trails.

Several tons of ore await shipment from the St. John, but the road has been such that it could not be hauled from the mine.

Nicholson Case is Continued

Attorneys were not ready to proceed with defense of a young man charged with murder. When the district court convened last Monday morning, the court was crowded with spectators who expected that the trial of Willis Nicholson for the murder of Addison Hartsock would commence. A surprise was sprung on the court however, when Messrs. Hogan and Kaiser, his attorneys, asked that the case be continued, declaring that they had not made adequate preparations for the defense, partly because of the lack of financial support on the part of the defendant. An attempt had been made by the defendant's fellow workmen to raise funds with which to conduct his defense, but they had not suceeded in obtaining sufficient money to enable procedure with the trial.

Judge Cavender said that it was to be deplored that the trial could not proceed, owing to the great expense incurred in summoning the jury and other preparations. He said that it was not right, however that the defendant should be placed on trial for his life without proper defense, and in view of the seriousness of the situation, he granted continuances and warned the defendant and his attorneys that that is would be indefinite and that is might be necessary for the prisoner to exercise his patience for some time — that the trial would not be undertaken until another jury had been summoned.

The case of Burke et al. vs. the Bollvar Mining and Tunnel Transportation Company, involving a claim for damage and the settlement of apex rights on mining property was tried Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in a finding for the plaintiffs and the award of damages in the sum of $2,000. Attorneys for the defendant company asked for time in which to file a request for a new trial and were granted 10 days.

The looks of the county treasurer were declared satisfactory to the court upon information based on the report of a recent auditing committee.

Gus Anderson of Dillon, once a subject of the king of Sweden, renounced allegience to the monarch and was admitted to citizenship in the United States, after convincing Judge Cavender that he was worthy of the honor.

Louis Lander laid to rest on Sunday

The funeral of Louis Lander, who died Wednesday of last week, took place Sunday, services being held at the Catholic church. The Red White and Blue Fire Department of which he was long an esteemed member, a delegation of members from Red Men lodge and a large number of friends were in attendance.

Father Hilbig preached the sermon, and special singing by members of the Columbine Harmony club was a feature of the solemn occasion. Internment was made at Valley Brook cemetery, to which place the remains were followed by many carriages. As the cortege passed the fire station, the bell was tolled in honor of the dead department member. The entire community mourns the death of this worthy citizen.

Moving picture and talk on "Mine Accidents"

Dr. J.C. Roberts, of the State School of Mines, lectured Thursday evening at the Eclipse theater on "Mine Accidents." The theater was well filled and the lecture was thoroughly enjoyed by all. The lecture took place under the auspices of the Summit County Metal Mining association.

Seven reels of moving pictures accompanied the lecture and clearly explained all that the speaker had to say on the subject of preventing accidents and the manner of procedure in rescue work after an accident had taken place.

Every phase of accident to which miners are subject was covered by the speaker and the pictures. The suggestions were to the point and will undoubtedly prove of great benefit to those who heard and saw, in case they are concerned in an explosion or other disaster in the future. Dr. Roberts holds the chair of Safety Engineering at the School of Mines, and is an expert in devising and planning methods of preventing accidents and an authority upon mine rescue work and first aid to the injured.

Clean-up at Washington Placer gratifying

The first clean-up of the season at the Washington placer took place last Monday. The placer tract is being operated by the Colorado Plateau company under the superintendency of J.A. Spann, and to the latter and his associates, some of whom were here from Denver for the important occasion, the result of the clean-up was quite satisfactory.

The value of the retort was not made public, but it was evidently of sufficient consequence to encourage the operators to purchase additional equipment, which will provide for a larger water supply and enable operation for a longer season than would be possible with the present equipment, which, however, is quite expensive itself.