This week in Summit County history: Wanted — A slogan for Colorado | SummitDaily.com

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Jan. 8–14, 1917.

The Colorado State Board of Immigration has, through the Colorado Editorial Association, offered a reward of $10.00 for the best state slogan. The contest is open to all. So, dear reader, think up a good slogan and send it to Aiva A. Swain, secretary of the State Editorial association, 419 E. & C. building, Denver. The judges are Governor Gunter, Lieutenant Governor Pullium, and Speaker of the House Best. The award will be made at the banquet tendered by the members of the general assembly by the editorial association in Denver, Monday, January 22.

James M’Gee, pioneer prospector, reaches end of long trail

James McGee, 70 years old, a resident of Breckenridge for 45 years, died Thursday morning at the hospital of diabetes. He had been a sufferer for several years. He was buried Saturday afternoon at Valley Brook cemetery, where his wife was laid to rest eight years ago.

McGee was born in Ireland and came to Breckenridge in 1871, where he engaged in placer mining, in which early day industry he was a prominent figure. He is survived by two sons, John and James McGee, well known residents of Breckenridge.

Tall English women

After taking measurements of the height of women in France, England and America, a London doctor announces the English woman is the tallest and the American comes next.

Barber died in Pagosa Springs

Pagosa Springs—A man named George Barber died in a Pagosa Springs hotel in November, 1900, under strange circumstances. Mrytle A. Wright and W.P. Neff, who brought him to this city, were arrested and charged with administering poison to him. A Sioux City, Iowa, life insurance company is said to have lost heavily by Barber’s death.

Leader in gold

Colorado was second in the production of gold in 1916, her mines yielding ore worth $19,099,100.

