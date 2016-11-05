John Fielder presents ‘100 Years of the National Parks’ | SummitDaily.com

The Summit County Library continues the Adult Fall Reading Program’s events on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m. with John Fielder’s multimedia presentation,“100 Years of the National Parks.” The presentation occurs in the Buffalo Mountain Room in the Frisco County Commons. Fielder will share many of his signature images of four of Colorado’s national parks and nine monuments, which he captured while traveling by foot and by boat.

Fielder is a photographer who has been shooting the national parks around the country to honor the National Park Service’s Centennial celebration. The National Park Service turned 100 on Aug. 25. The centennial kicks off a second century of stewardship of America’s national parks and engaging communities through recreation, conservation and historic preservation programs.

A nationally renowned photographer, publisher, teacher and environmentalist, Fielder hikes and skis hundreds of miles in Colorado each year, first visiting Colorado at the age of 14.

“In all my life, I have not forgotten my first sight of the Rockies rising up before me over the plains,” Fielder said in a statement. “I was simply smitten by this wall of snow-capped peaks above a treeless plain. And the word ‘Colorado,’ it was the most poetic name for a place I had ever heard. I realized at that moment that someone or something had guided me to this place, and that I belonged here for the rest of my life.”

Working to promote the protection of Colorado’s open space and wildlands, Fielder’s photography influenced people and legislation earning him recognition, including the Sierra Club’s Ansel Adams Award in 1993, and the Aldo Leopold Foundation’s first Achievement Award in 2011. He was an original governor-appointed member of the lottery-related Board of Great Outdoors Colorado, and speaks to thousands of people each year to rally support for timely land use and environmental issues. For more information about Fielder and this event, check out a story by Randy Wyrick in Thursday’s edition of the Summit Daily, or go to this story online.