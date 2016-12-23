Joint holiday concert returns to Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

The town of Silverthorne, Summit Music and Arts, and the Dercum Center for Arts and Humanities present an “Annual New Year Celebration Concert” on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Silverthorne Pavilion. This concert is part of the 2016-17 Summit Music and Arts concert season. Following in the tradition of the Vienna Philharmonic New Year’s Day concert, this annual celebration brings together the collaboration of the Dercum Center’s artistic director and violinist Chas Wetherbee, and Summit Music and Arts artistic director and pianist Len Rhodes. The program will also feature Janet Harriman, harp, and Paul Nagem, flute. The program will include pieces by Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff, Elgar, Berlioz, and Ravel; and in addition seasonal favorites including “Greensleeves,” “Tannenbaum” and “Sing We Now Of Christmas.” The concert piano for the performance is provided by Schmitt Music Denver. Advanced tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at summitmusicandarts.org or (970) 389-5788. Tickets at the door will be $40. Doors open at 6 p.m. with an artist exhibition. There will be a cash bar and desserts.

Performers

Harriman has performed as soloist, chamber player, opera and orchestral performer in Ohio, Florida, Georgia and Colorado. She is an alumnus of the New World Symphony and the National Repertory Orchestra. Since 1993 she has been the principal harpist with the Central City Opera Festival, and performs regularly with Opera Colorado. She has been an Instructor of Harp at the University of Colorado in Boulder since 2008 and also teaches harp in Summit County.

Nagem has held the position of principal flute in the Colorado Springs Symphony/Philharmonic since 1994. A graduate of the New England Conservatory of Music, he studied there with Lois Schaefer of the Boston Symphony. He has performed with the Colorado Symphony, the San Diego Symphony and the Singapore Symphony.

Wetherbee is assistant professor of violin at The University of Colorado in Boulder. He has a varied career as a soloist, chamber musician, orchestral concertmaster, teacher and recording artist. Wetherbee is a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music, and made his debut with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra under Symon Bychkov. He has performed with the National Symphony under Mstislav Rostropovitch, as well as the Japan Philharmonic, the Concerto Soloists of Philadelphia, the Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota (Columbia), the National Repertory Orchestra, the Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Mexico, the Symphony Orchestra of the Curtis Institute, the Buffalo Philharmonic, and the Virginia Symphony.

Rhodes’ life is a career as music director, arranger, composer, pianist, organist, and teacher. He is continually in demand as an arranger and composer; and was recently granted worldwide arrangement rights for Herbert Howell’s All My Hope on God Is Founded. Rhodes’ Broadway and Las Vegas credits include original musical director and arranger for “A Night with Janis Joplin” (Broadway 2013); and musical director, arranger and pianist in the Las Vegas MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theatre production of “Mike Tyson — The Undisputed Truth” (April 2012). He serves as artistic director and artist in residence with Summit Music and Arts.