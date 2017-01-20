Keystone hosts Everyone Orchestra, Motet (photos) | SummitDaily.com

Keystone hosts Everyone Orchestra, Motet (photos)
January 20, 2017
As locals coped with the demands of snow removal at houses and condos, visitors arrived in Summit County for the holiday weekend. Some took the time to relax, socialize and enjoy live music concerts at the Warren Station Center for the Arts at Keystone. Everyone Orchestra, with conductor Matt Butler, featured an improvisational musical journey with a variety of musical artists, including Michael Travis of String Cheese Incident. Performing to a sold-out audience on Saturday night, with a repeat performance on Sunday, The Motet delivered amazing vocals with high-energy dance moves and a mesmerizing light show that prompted demands for encores from the audience. For locals that missed their show, The Motet will be headlining down the road at Red Rocks Amphitheater on June 2.
