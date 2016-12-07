Keystone Resort hosts behind-the-scenes chocolate tours with Ned Archibald | SummitDaily.com

On select dates in December, Keystone Resort’s executive pastry chef Ned Archibald welcomes guests for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his world of decadent desserts and chocolate making at the resort. Take a break from the slopes one morning to experience these tours designed for kids (and parents), and meet the man himself, tour his chef’s workshop and make treats to take home. Chocolate Tours are free to attend. December dates include Sunday, Dec. 11; Friday, Dec. 16; and Friday, Dec. 23. Other dates throughout the season include Jan. 13 & 27; Feb. 3 & 14; March 8, 10, and 31.

Santa Claus is Coming to Keystone

The big guy himself will be on-hand throughout December. Santa Claus will be in resort Dec. 4, 10, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24. Locations of his appearances are available at keystoneresort.com.

Kidtopia

Keystone’s Kidtopia continues with free activities and events on and off the snow every day of the week. Throughout the month of December, select Kidtopia offerings will feature special Colorado themes in honor of Colorado Family Ski Month, including opportunities to create Colorado keepsakes, face painting and Craft-er-Noon activities, and learn interesting facts about Keystone and Colorado at Starquest Night Sky Exploration. For a full lineup of daily Kidtopia offerings, including family favorites like the Saturday parade and fireworks, visit keystoneresort.com.