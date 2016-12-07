Keystone Resort hosts behind-the-scenes chocolate tours with Ned Archibald | SummitDaily.com

Keystone Resort hosts behind-the-scenes chocolate tours with Ned Archibald
December 7, 2016
On select dates in December, Keystone Resort’s executive pastry chef Ned Archibald welcomes guests for a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his world of decadent desserts and chocolate making at the resort. Take a break from the slopes one morning to experience these tours designed for kids (and parents), and meet the man himself, tour his chef’s workshop and make treats to take home. Chocolate Tours are free to attend. December dates include Sunday, Dec. 11; Friday, Dec. 16; and Friday, Dec. 23. Other dates throughout the season include Jan. 13 & 27; Feb. 3 & 14; March 8, 10, and 31.
Santa Claus is Coming to Keystone
The big guy himself will be on-hand throughout December. Santa Claus will be in resort Dec. 4, 10, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24. Locations of his appearances are available at keystoneresort.com.
Kidtopia
Keystone’s Kidtopia continues with free activities and events on and off the snow every day of the week. Throughout the month of December, select Kidtopia offerings will feature special Colorado themes in honor of Colorado Family Ski Month, including opportunities to create Colorado keepsakes, face painting and Craft-er-Noon activities, and learn interesting facts about Keystone and Colorado at Starquest Night Sky Exploration. For a full lineup of daily Kidtopia offerings, including family favorites like the Saturday parade and fireworks, visit keystoneresort.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Explore Summit
- On The Hill: Early-season powder hunting in the Weston kitty (video)
- Summit Right Brain: Photographer Stephen Johnson captures birds in flight, showcases work in Keystone gallery
- This week in Summit County history: Big increase in business at local post office
- Powder Awards hosted in Breckenridge
- Holiday gift guide for music lovers
Trending Sitewide
- Vail Resorts’ partner submits Keystone workforce housing proposal
- Video footage from Breckenridge’s Race of the Santas; Bernese Mountain Dog parade
- Summit Daily letters: Frisco Town Council rushes to build superblock on Main Street
- Summit County mulls deed-restriction exceptions
- Breckenridge puts new water plant on hold after getting $50 million estimate