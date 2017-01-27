 Keystone welcomes bluegrass bands to the stage | SummitDaily.com

Keystone welcomes bluegrass bands to the stage

Local band the Pine Beatles brought bluegrass to the stage at Warren Station in Keystone as part of Keystone Winter Bluegrass Weekend. The weekend also featured headliners Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Proceeds from the event benefited the Dercum Center for the Arts and Humanities.