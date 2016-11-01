Jazz brunch at Sauce on the Blue | SummitDaily.com

A jazz brunch will be at the new Sauce on the Blue restaurant in Silverthorne on Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon to 2 p.m., featuring the music of jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong. Nina Waters and Len Rhodes will present an afternoon of music celebrating some favorite jazz standards. Reservations are recommended and can be made online at sauceontheblue.com or by calling (970) 468-7488. Tickets are not required.