Lake Dillon Theatre presents ‘Holiday Follies’ in Silverthorne | SummitDaily.com

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company (LDTC) closes its 2016 season with the holiday cabaret “Holiday Follies,” Dec. 20–23.

“The LDTC ‘Holiday Follies’ cabaret is a wonderful opportunity to come together with friends and family to celebrate all things that make this time of year so special,” said Chris Alleman, LDTC producing artistic director, in a statement. “Audiences can expect holiday classics coupled with comic interludes and special guests performances to liven up the festivities.”

“Holiday Follies” will feature Hannah Dubner and Hunter Ringsmith, most recently seen in the play “Bad Jews,” Emily Dennis from the summer musical “Cabaret” and longtime LDTC performers Melanie Beck and Ben Whitmore.

Each night will host a different special guest performer. Tuesday night will feature Bob Moore; on Wednesday night LDTC director of education Tim O’Donnell will take the stage with select youth performers from “Elf Jr”; Thursday night will feature Joshua Blanchard; and Kelly Renoux will perform at the final show on Friday night.

Although you may have seen these performers in other productions at the LDTC, this cabaret offers a unique experience. “Holiday Follies” is different from a fully produced musical theater performance because the performer is part of the presentation. Guests get to interact with the artists and learn more about who they are, as opposed to the character they are playing.

Performances are December 20–22 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $19 and may be purchased by visiting the Lake Dillon Theatre Company website lakedillontheatre.org or by calling (970) 513-9386.