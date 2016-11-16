Lakeside Billiards & Bowling reopens with upgrades, repairs and under new ownership | SummitDaily.com

Tuesday: Locals Day — $18 an hour for bowling (up to six people on the lane plus shoe rental.) Free poker tournament starting at 7 p.m., and discounted drink and food specials

After Lakeside Billiards & Bowling in Dillon shut its doors in May, the community was left without a bowling alley anywhere in Summit County. Now under new ownership, and after a summer making needed improvements and repairs, the bowling alley has reopened and will host a community party on Friday, Nov. 18, to celebrate. The event will run from 5:30–9:30 p.m. with Mayor Kevin Burns officiating a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A free keg for adults and free lemonade for kids will be offered as well as food and drink specials, a $10 discount on hourly lane rentals and free shoe rentals.

CHANGING HANDS

When Lakeside closed down temporarily in the spring, it was in need of some work. The previous owner, who bought the bowling alley in 2015, was hit early on with some major expenses, said Charlie Rhodes, general manager of Lakeside. Shortly after he purchased it, he had to undertake about $80,000 to $100,000 worth of expenses including maintenance and updates to the kitchen and fire suppression system. The facility closed under the financial weight of needed repairs.

Arvada resident Srini Cheela, who owns the commercial building that houses the bowling alley, purchased the business and found investors to help with the expenses. Rhodes said the intention was always to re-open the bowling alley, and they spent the first couple months planning their strategy, with renovations beginning in August.

When it comes to changes and improvements, Rhodes said they would implement their plan in stages. Some of the initial improvements made over the summer include a new scoring system, rebuilt ball returns and oil machines, and refinished approaches. They have started rebuilding the pin setters and will continue to replace parts so they run more smoothly.

“Everyone who’s bowled here in the last few years has probably had a game or two where they’ve had to stop while we go in the back and fix things here and there, and we are still doing that, but … we have a plan and we’ve started to rebuild everything,” Rhodes said. “Everything is already running a whole lot better than it was, and we have a plan to keep on improving things from there.”

They have made some aesthetic improvements for a brighter, cleaner bowling alley, Rhodes said, including newly painted walls and ball return hoods.

The kitchen has been updated with a focus on improving the quality of food. The menu is similar right now with appetizers, salads, wraps, burgers and pizza, with a focus on freshly made food in-house.

“Right now it’s simple, we want to expand as time goes on,” Rhodes said. “While the menu right now is smaller and simple, it’s done right, with all fresh ingredients.”

Lakeside opened on Oct. 21, with the idea to have a couple of weeks to work out the kinks before the grand opening this Friday. Rhodes said they are looking at bringing back leagues, and are interested in doing pool tournaments, as well.

Although management wanted to keep the nostalgia of the bowling alley, they’ve made some big changes and will continue to look to future improvements.

“We recognize that we did need to make a lot of improvements to bring back the people that may not have been 100 percent satisfied with having a bowling alley without a kitchen, and having to hand score and things like that,” Rhodes said. “We want everyone to be critical and let us know what we can do to improve. We know that even though we’ve made a lot of strides and improvements, we can do better and we can be better — and that’s our goal.”