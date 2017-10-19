LCD Soundsystem, Method Man and Redman, Martin Garrix, Marshmello to play X Games and Belly Up Aspen

LCD Soundsystem, Method Man and Redman, Martin Garrix and Marshmello will headline the X Games Aspen music festival in January, ESPN announced Wednesday.

All four headliners from the outdoor X Games venue at Buttermilk Ski Area will also perform intimate concerts at Belly Up Aspen downtown.

Martin Garrix, the Dutch superstar producer behind the double-platinum hit "Animals," will headline X Games on Friday, Jan. 26, and will play Belly Up on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Rappers Method Man and Redman will play an early X Games show on Jan. 27. The duo will headline Belly Up on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The reunited LCD Soundsystem, touring in support of the new album "American Dream," will play a total of three concerts over X Games weekend. The band will play the late show at X Games on Jan. 27 after headlining two nights at Belly Up on Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday Jan. 26.

Producer and DJ Marshmello will close out the X Games music festival Sunday, Jan. 28, and will play Belly Up later that night.

Ticket packages are available online at XGames.com/tickets and BellyUpAspen.com.

While admission to the sports competitions and festival village are free to the public, X Games musical performances will require purchase of a ticket.

Music fans can buy a four-show general admission pass for $150 or a four-show preferred pass for $200, which include preferred viewing, a private entrance to the concert venue, dedicated restrooms and a cash bar.

Tickets for the Belly Up shows range from $75 for a general admission Method Man and Redman ticket to $645 for an LCD Soundsystem reserved seat. The Martin Garrix show at Belly Up sold out in under an hour Wednesday. All of the Belly Up shows are limited to patrons age 21 and older. The X Games shows at Buttermilk are open to all ages.

New for 2018, X Games will offer Diamond Music Club passes for concerts at Buttermilk. The passes, priced from $250 to $350 per show or $1,000 for all four days, provide access to a heated premium viewing tent, heated outdoor patio at the music stage and complimentary beer and wine.

Also available are four-day platinum passes, priced at $1,888, which allow access to the Platinum Tower at the base of the superpipe. The tower offers guests gourmet food, beer and wine and the best views of the X Games competitions. Platinum passholders also receive access to the Diamond Club for all musical performances, athlete meet-and-greets, a private tour of the superpipe and a limited-edition piece of merchandise.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are scheduled to televise a combined 15 hours of live competition. Athletes and competition schedules have not yet been released.