Live music calendar for Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Sunday, Jan. 29

Dopapod

9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Dopapod plays progressive rock and dance music. The group has earned praise from taste making critics like Huffington Post, Jambase and Relix. Tickets are $10.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Bill Hearne Trio & River Kittens

7 p.m. (first band), 10 p.m. (second band), The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Bill Hearne Trio will play an acoustic set or two featuring honkytonk, ole time tunes and raw country music. River Kittens play a unique combination of folk, Americana and bluegrass with soaring three-piece harmonies. Cover charge of $10.

Bluegrass Picking Night

7:30 p.m., Prosit, 313 Main St., Frisco. Experienced and beginner bluegrass musicians are invited to bring their instruments and play in a group setting.

Whitewater Ramble

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Whitewater Ramble uses bluegrass instrumentation, adds drums and finishes with Americana-rooted grooves. The band will pick on Jerry Garcia. Free.

Live Band Karaoke

9:30 p.m., The Motherloaded Tavern, 103 S. Main St., Breckenridge. Live Karaoke Kings are your backing band with over 70 songs in their catalog. No cover.

Thursday, Feb. 2

The Workshy

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Denver-based The Workshy is an eclectic six-piece funk group that pulls influences from jazz, blues and more. Free.

Friday, Feb. 3

Smooth Money Gesture

10 p.m. The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. A modern rock ’n’ roll band based in Nederland that plays improvisational high-energy psychedelic rock. Free.

Funk Trek

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Funk Trek is a nine-piece band with four horns and intense, high-energy live funk. Free.

The Railbenders

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. The Railbenders are a Denver-based band that blend outlaw country and alt-country with dynamic live shows. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Thin Air

9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St., Frisco. Thin Air is a Widespread Panic tribute band that strives to capture the essence of Panic as accurately as possible in sound and delivery. Free.

Lionel Young Band and Michael Hornbuckle Band

10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6, Keystone. Lionel Young Band won the 2011 International Blues Challenge band competition and has played with greats like Stevie Wonder. Michael Hornbuckle has been bringing blues and rock music to people for two decades and opened for greats, like the Doobie Brothers. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.

Envy Aloe

10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St., Breckenridge. Envy Alo has quickly created a unique signature sound built on an array of diverse influences ranging …from old school organ-trio jazz/funk to newer, heavier rock and fusion stylings. Free.