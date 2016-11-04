Live music calendar for Summit County, Nov. 4–10 | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Friday, Nov. 4

High 5; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Local band High 5 plays a little bit of everything, from unique covers and danceable originals to blue-grassy, jazzy, rocky, jammy mountain music. No cover with dinner.

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

Taco’s 30th Birthday Band; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Celebrate percussionist Adam “Taco” Weidner’s 30th birthday with a slew of local musicians, DJ Landry and more. Free.

T&J; 5–8 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. T&J (Tony & Jose) is a music duo/band from Rollinsville, Colorado, formed by Tony Molina (guitar, voice, percussion) and Jose Garcia-Paine (voice, percussion, guitar). The band was formed in 2014 when Tony and Jose met while working as teachers at the local high school in Nederland. Free.

Saturday, Nov. 5

EDM Night; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Local and regional DJs and producers come together for a full night of electronic dance music. Free.

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Nevermind the 90s; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Nevermind the 90s is a tribute to all the great music of the 1990s, with classic hits from all decades mixed in to keep the party rocking all night long. No cover with dinner.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Dead Phish Orchestra; 7 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Dead Phish Orchestra will play with election night coverage on the big screen. The Dead Phish Orchestra is a quartet of Colorado musicians who, above all, are close friends who have played together for many years. Free.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.