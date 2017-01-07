Live music calendar for Summit County | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email arts and entertainment editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

Swing Crew; Keystone; 3-7 p.m., The Last Lift Bar, Keystone Resort, 21996 U.S. Highway 6. Aprés ski live music. No cover.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Road Man; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Road Man is brimming with an invigorating mix of funk, blues, reggae, mystical enlightenment, introspection and environmentalism. Free.

Funky Johnson; Dillon; 9:30 p.m., Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Funky Johnson is a local favorite blues and soul dance band that features Jessica Johnson on lead vocals. No cover with dinner.

We’s Us; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. We’s Us is a Denver-based rock group self-described as “honey in your ears.” Cover charge of $5.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Stig; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. All-original funk band based out of Boston. The band plays super funky, danceable tunes. No cover.

Maddy O’Neal; Frisco; 9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. By incorporating influences from across the genre board, Maddy’s music is full of melodic overtones, driven basslines and jazzy hip-hop.

Live Band Karaoke; Breckenridge; 9:30 p.m., Motherloaded Tavern, 103 Main St. Sing with the ‘Live Karaoke Kings’ as your backing band. (970) 453-2572.

Thursday, Jan. 12

El Paso Lasso; Breckenridge; 10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. The band plays a variety of covers, from old-school classics to modern favorites. No cover.

Everyone Orchestra; Keystone; 8:30 p.m., Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive. The Everyone Orchestra’s conductor, Matt Butler has led a rotating cast of accredited musicians through full-length shows that are entirely improvised, since 2001. Artists will include members of String Cheese Incident, The New Mastersounds, Twiddle and Turkuaz.

Friday, Jan. 13

Evanoff; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Evanoff gives a fresh perspective on what the musical world might be like if greats such as Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix were still alive. No cover.

Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons; Frisco; 9 p.m., The Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Sneaky Pete and The Secret Weapons are a six-piece groove funk band from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. No cover.

Kris Lager Band; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Kris Lager Band is self-described as revivalist rock, heavy soul and boogie trance music. No cover.