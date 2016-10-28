Live music in Summit County, Oct. 28 to Nov. 3: Nth Power, Malai Llama | SummitDaily.com

Music Scene is a series of briefs that runs in the Summit Daily News every Friday, highlighting live music from around the county. If you are a band or venue that would like to have your shows featured in the newspaper, email A&E editor Heather Jarvis at hjarvis@summitdaily.com for more information.

BE A PART OF THE SCENE

Friday, Oct. 28

Mark Schlaefer; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Delta blues. Free.

New Family Dog; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Father-son rock jazz duo. No cover with dinner.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Down2Funk; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Live music outside on the stage in the Base Area Plaza. Featuring funky danceable originals, Down2Funk is a Colorado band born in the Colorado Rocky Mountains, fusing conscious hip hop lyrics, soulful choruses and funky psychedelic solos designed to entertain the party people. Free.

Hollywood Farmers; 10 p.m.; Napper Tandy’s, Breckenridge. The Hollywood Farmers bring the danger back to rock ‘n’ roll for Halloween weekend at Napper Tandys. Free thrills and chills from 10 p.m. to bar close.

Jerry Weiss Duo; 5–10 p.m.; Blue River Bistro, Breckenridge. Instrumental jazz. Free.

Malai Llama Halloween Party; 9 p.m.; Goat Tavern, Keystone. Malai Llama’s music blends all you know about electronica with the freeform beauty of traditional jam bands and improvisational jazz groups. $5 cover.

Nightmare Halloween Party; 8 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. The annual party features music from Already Sweaty, Gates and KDSML. $10.

Monday, Oct. 31

The Magic Beans; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Drawing from a wide range of influences, The Magic Beans leave nothing off the table as they combine Americana, funk, rock, and electronica into a one sound and sometimes even one composition. Tickets $7-$10.

Zuma Road; 9:30 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. The five-piece groove, soul, rock group Zuma Road draws from a wide range of musical influences. Annual Halloween party with costume contest with prizes including an Arapahoe Basin ski pass and snowboard. No cover with dinner.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Live Karaoke Kings; 9 p.m.; Motherloaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Choose from a catalog of over 50 songs and sing karaoke with a live band as backup. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Nth Power; 9 p.m.; The Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Proving that soul music can be exponentially greater than the sum of its parts, The Nth Power is on a mission to share the light. Tickets $10-$12.