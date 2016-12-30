Live music in Summit County on New Year’s Eve | SummitDaily.com

Editor’s note: Check Saturday’s Daily for shows next week’s show.

Swing Crew; Keystone; 3-7 p.m., The Last Lift Bar, Keystone Resort, 21996 U.S. Highway 6. Aprés ski live music. No cover.

Friday, Dec. 30

Union Gray; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Union Gray is a fun, grass roots, rockin’ country band from Denver. They plays a great mix of modern and classic country.

Trading Fours; Frisco; 6-9 p.m., Silverheels Bar and Grill, 601 Main St. The group, featuring Summit’s Sean O’Connor on saxophone, plays jazz standards and pop favorites.

Zuma Road; Breckenridge; 10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Zuma is a local five-piece band playing covers and originals with female vocalist, piano, bass, drums and guitar. They bring groovy soul rock to Summit.

Salem; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. Salem performs Todd Anders Johnson’s socially-conscious compositions blending hip-hop, jazz and funk. For more information: SoupandWhiskey.com

Saturday, Dec. 31

Local Folk; Dillon; 2:30-5:30 p.m., 6th Alley Bar and Grill, Arapahoe Basin, 28194 U.S. Highway 6. Local musicians play aprés ski style.

Sixty Minute Men; Frisco; 9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Hailing from Boulder, this five-piece soul-flavored groove operation will have your feet moving. Sixty Minute Men perform well-crafted originals and a handful of feel-good covers.

The Big Onions; Frisco; 9 p.m., Prosit, 313 Main St. A Frisco-based blues, funk and rock band. The four-piece band plays a wide variety featuring the Allman Brothers, Joe Walsh, John Fogerty, Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Pink Floyd.

Larry and the Losers ; Dillon; 9 p.m., Lake Dillon Tavern, 119 E. La Bonte St. A local, Frisco-based band that plays a variety of covers and original music.

Todd Johnson and Breaking Blues; Silverthorne; 9 p.m., Baker’s Brewery, 531 Silverthorne Lane. Todd Johnson and Breaking Blues play danceable blues and more. No cover.

Scott Staten; Silverthorne; 9 p.m., Murphy’s Irish Pub, 501 Blue River Parkway. Back from a recent Southern California tour, local Scott Staten is a technical guitarist and vocalist. His music reflects the ocean, surfing and classic rock roots.

Split Window; Fairplay; 9 p.m., South Park Saloon, 501 Blue River Parkway. Split Window is a local seven-piece band known for their upbeat dance music. They play an array of original and cover music from a range of genres including reggae, blues, pop and classic rock. Free.

John Trucelli Band; Frisco; 9:30 p.m., Moose Jaw, 208 Main St. Singer-songwriter John Truscelli’s unique and soulful voice along with the band’s eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. The band weaves through rock, bluegrass and alt-country, creating their own version of many cover songs.

Dynohunter; Breckenridge; 10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, 206 N. Ridge St. Electronic dance with a sound embraced by fans of house and techno. Shows are fueled by organic energy of live instrumentation, Dynohunter is able to blend multiple styles with live saxophone, bass and drums forges a new path in the vast expanse of electronic music.

Zuma Road; Keystone; 10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, 23074 U.S. Highway 6. Zuma is a local five-piece band playing covers and originals with female vocalist, piano, bass, drums and guitar. They bring groovy soul rock to Summit. No cover with dinner.

Dewey Paul Band and The Denver Horn Authority; Keystone;10 p.m., The Goat Tavern, 22954 U.S. Highway 6. The Dewey Paul Band’s americana sound features Dewey Moffitt on guitar and vocals, Jessica Rose Moidel on fiddle, Tim Steele on bass and Andy Clapp on drums.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

A Bears Choice; Breckenridge; 9 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, A Bears Choice is a concept “non tribute” Grateful Dead-inspired band. The band stays true to the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia tone and feel, while blending Dave’s original material back into his sets and choosing other artists to cover. Free.

John Trucelli Band; Frisco; 9 p.m., Barkley Ballroom, 610 Main St. Singer, songwriter John Truscelli’s unique and soulful voice along with the bands eclectic instrumentation crosses all genres of music. The band weaves through rock, bluegrass and alt-country, creating their own version of many cover songs.