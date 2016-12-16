Your guide to live music in Summit County this weekend | SummitDaily.com

Friday, Dec. 16

Trading Fours; 6 p.m.; Silverheels Bar and Grill, Frisco. Trading Fours is a local jazz group that plays jazz standards and classic favorites. Free.

Knight Groove; 9 p.m.; Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Knight Groove is bringing home-cooked, high-energy Colorado funk to life. The Denver-based band loves to take the groove deeper and deeper, so every tune becomes an epic dance adventure. Free.

Digg; 10 p.m.; The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Denver-based band that fuses their own style of rock and funk. Digg emphasizes a melodic guitar, ripping sax and deep bass grooves sprinkled with solos and thought-provoking lyrics. No cover with dinner.

Offsteady; 10 p.m.; The Historic Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. Standing on a foundation of Roots Reggae and its joy, Offsteady blends genres like dub, funk, ska, rock and world-beats. Free.

Keller Williams and His Compadres; 8 p.m.; Warren Station Center for the Arts, Keystone. Friday is acoustic and features Drew Emmitt and Greg Garrison of Leftover Salmon and Andy Hall from the Infamous Stringdusters. $30 or $55 for both nights.

The Magic Beans; 10 p.m.; The Goat, Dillon. The band’s sound isn’t confined to one-genre and is a unique blend of bluegrass, funk and rock. The Magic Beans strive to be as inclusive as possible by skirting the lines between many genres within their unique sound. Free.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Keller Williams and His Compadres; 8 p.m.; Warren Station Center for the Arts, Keystone. Saturday goes electric with Kyle Hollingsworth of the String Cheese Incident, Garrett Sayers from the Motet and Alwyn Robinson of Leftover Salmon. $30 or $55 for both nights.

The Magic Beans; 10 p.m., The Goat, Dillon. The band’s sound isn’t confined to one-genre and is a unique blend of bluegrass, funk and rock. The Magic Beans strive to be as inclusive as possible by skirting the lines between many genres within their unique sound. Free.

Shakedown Street; 8 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. One of the longest running Grateful Dead tribute bands, Shakedown Street, has a repertoire of over 200 songs. The band is able to perform multi-night runs without repetition, drawing equally from early and modern Dead songs. $10.

Zuma Road; 10 p.m., The Snake River Saloon, Keystone. Zuma is a local five-piece groove, soul and rock group. The band draws from a wide range of musical influences to sonically provide the same sort of adventure as a trip through Colorado mountainsides. No cover with dinner.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Kevin Danzig & Faith Crawford; 4 p.m.; The MotherLoaded Tavern, Breckenridge. Singer songwriter Kevin Danzig and singer percussionist Faith Crawford perform a variety of acoustic rock and soul favorites as well as their own songs.

Tim Carbone with Coral Creek; 9 p.m.; Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth with play with Coral Creek, a Colorado-based band on the rise, featuring a diverse catalog of original music spanning the genres of rock, country, bluegrass, cajun, folk and island music.

Leon Littlebird ; 4-6 p.m.; Sauce on the Blue, Silverthorne. With roots in both pioneer and native cultures Leon understands the magic of the mountains and the South West. These themes are emodied in his music. Free.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Larry and the Losers; 9 p.m.; Barkley Ballroom, Frisco. Larry and the Losers is a local six-piece band that plays a variety of cover songs and a sprinkling of original music. The band’s eclectic mix of covers ranges from classic rock and blues of decades past to modern folk and americana. Free.

The Sweet Lilies; 10 p.m., The Historic Brown Hotel, Breckenridge. Front Range-based, The Sweet Lillies are continually expanding their audience and reach. Their music is self-described as high energy, progressive, original Americana music, Colorado-style. Free.

Randall McKinnon; 4:30 p.m.; Next Page Books and Nosh, Frisco. Local musician plays Living Room Concert. Free.