Meet David V. Gonzales at Raitman Art Galleries in Breckenridge | SummitDaily.com

It is not easy to capture motion with a paint brush. Taking a moment in time and translating it to a two-dimensional surface can result in static interpretations of the scene. Not for David V. Gonzales. He paints with an intense focus and a sense of rhythm that conveys his love for action. Vivid swaths of color combine and collide in his paintings, bringing forth recognizable imagery.

Each Gonzales painting depicts a past, present and future; ever moving and unfolding. Blurred brush strokes combine with a knack for realism to translate people, animals and objects moving quickly through their environments. No Gonzales painting is finished until viewers can feel the intensity of the moment he has brought forth with his brushes and palette knives. His passion for painting movement has launched his decades-long career to new heights since his introduction to the Breckenridge art market in 2014. Gonzales is painting live at Raitman Art Galleries every day through Dec. 23.

Gonzales has been painting professionally for his entire adult life. By the time Gonzales was 17 he had work hanging at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and in the governor’s mansion in New Mexico. He received a full scholarship to study at the San Antonio Art Institute. Awards over the past two and a half years have come fast and furious for Gonzales. This year, he has received a Best of Show Award at the National Museum of Wildlife’s Plein Air competition and has been selected by Redwood Media Group as one of America’s Top Ten Artists of the Year.

Giving back to the community is a huge part of what makes Gonzales who he is. 2016 has seen Gonzales collaborate with three-time Tour de France winner Greg LeMond and Warren Miller Film ski star Chris Anthony on a project to help inner-city youth. Both the National Repertory Orchestra and Team Summit have held auctions with original Gonzales paintings fetching four figure contributions to their bottom lines. As this winter season unfolds, Gonzales is readying himself to work on paintings for ULLR Fest, the International Snow Sculpture Championships and for the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Gonzales has an exhibition of new works hanging at the Raitman Art Galleries’ Breckenridge location this month. Ten paintings capturing skiers, snowboarders and wildlife adorn the gallery walls. The painting “Hang Time” is a 3-foot by 3-foot classic Breckenridge painting.

A brilliantly colored skier is flying through the air with a view of Peak 8 in the background.

“‘Hang Time’ came together a bit like skiing in terrain that you’re not familiar with,” Gonzales said in a statement. “You know your destination and that the journey will be amazing, but you don’t know what the outcome is going to be. There is an instinctual element to my paintings and with this piece in particular there are a lot of similarities to skiing itself. You find your comfort zone within the painting and work within that. The terrain on a mountain and the terrain you can create within a painting are always variable. In the end, your mind puts everything together like a puzzle. Sometimes some of the simplest things can be so challenging, other times the most complex can be so simple.”