Meet Your Forest column: FDRD introduces new programs | SummitDaily.com

Friends of the Dillon Ranger District (FDRD) is excited to expand our activities in the Summit County community. In 2017 we will introduce a diversity of educational programs and projects that will be focused on youth environmental development and general public environmental initiatives. Our offerings will include Summit school programs, public discussion topics, our educational hikes in the summer, and an increased number of youth trail improvement and forest stewardship projects during the summer.

Jill Bryant, a seasonal coordinator with FDRD the past two summers, is now our full-time youth and education programs manager. Jill has years of experience working for conservation and environmental nonprofit groups. Her first job was at the Denali Education Center in Alaska, where she planned and implemented environmental and outdoor education youth programs.

“I am very excited to join Friends of the Dillon Ranger District this winter as the Youth And Education Program manager,” she said. “Through this position, I hope to strengthen our partnerships with local youth organizations, as well as seek new partnerships to provide more stewardship and education opportunities for youth. I am also excited to plan ongoing education programs for folks of all ages, including our new monthly speaker series starting in January.”

To support programs like our youth and education programs at FDRD, think about giving a donation.

FDRD participates in the statewide donation campaign at coloradogives.org. A donation to FDRD provides direct tangible benefits for a place that many people hold dear in their hearts. Please visit our Colorado Gives website at: coloradogives.org/FriendsoftheDillonRangerDistrict/overview starting Nov. 1 to schedule a donation for Colorado Gives Day on Dec. 6.

Millions of people spend time in Summit County every year to enjoy the diverse opportunities for outdoor recreation. FDRD partners with the U.S. Forest Service and other area organizations to leverage the power of volunteers to help keep the 487 square miles of National Forest in Summit County beautiful and natural.

Jasmine Hupcey is the office and volunteer manager for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. She can be reached at jasmine@fdrd.org. For more information visit fdrd.org.