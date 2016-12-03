Meet Your Forest: FDRD particpates in Christmas Bird Count | SummitDaily.com

We are excited to announce that Friends of the Dillon Ranger District (FDRD) is going to be participating in the longest-standing citizen science project in the world, the Christmas Bird Count. During this early winter bird census, thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada and many other countries in the Western Hemisphere go out over a 24-hour period to count birds. Despite its name, the Christmas Bird Count does not necessarily need to happen on Christmas Day. The study is conducted on one chosen day between Dec. 14 to Jan. 5.

FDRD has adopted an existing 15-mile-diameter circle around Sapphire Point between Keystone and Breckenridge on Swan Mountain Road. On Dec. 16, we will meet at the parking lot of Sapphire Point around 8:30 a.m. to get started on our count. Volunteers will spend the day searching for birds by foot, car, skis or snowshoes within the 15-mile diameter. We will wrap up the day around 3:30 p.m. We would love to have either a potluck or meet at a local restaurant after our count — stand by for details.

If you are interested in participating, please email Jill at jill@fdrd.org. If you are an avid birder or Christmas Bird Count veteran and wish to take on a group leader role, please let us know.

Find more info on the Christmas Bird Count at audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count and go to the fdrd.org/calendar to sign up to count in our Local Circle.

New programs like these are possible because of donations like yours. Magnify the positive impact of your dollar on our local forest by donating through the Colorado Gives Day website coloradogives.org and search for “Friends of the Dillon Ranger District.” If you can schedule your gift for Dec. 6, Colorado Gives increases your total gift to FDRD. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible.

Wishing you a fulfilling holiday season and hope to see you on the slopes!

Jasmine Hupcey is the office and volunteer manager for Friends of the Dillon Ranger District. She can be reached at jasmine@fdrd.org. For more information on the organization and volunteer opportunities, visit fdrd.org.