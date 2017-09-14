Motown tribute in Breckenridge benefits Domus Pacis nonprofit

The One on One-Motown Memories Tribute returns to Breckenridge on Sept. 15 for a show that, as its name suggests, is intended to create memories.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit Domus Pacis, a local nonprofit whose mission is to provide families facing the death of a loved one time together in Colorado's mountain landscapes.

Oftentimes, it's a result of a cancer diagnosis. Sometimes, it's something else. The common thread, however, is terminal condition for which there is little to no hope of a cure.

For bandleader Ron Ivory, it's the "sincerity" of Domus Pacis that makes the nonprofit's cause so easy to get behind.

"It is a highlight for me to be a part of this and to be attached to this kind of fundraiser," he said over the phone. "I have had a couple family members that's happened to over the years so it hits home to be involved in something like this."

The One on One band is coming complete with 11 band members, including four frontline singers — Ivory, two other men and a female lead, "who just knocks it out of the park," said event organizer and Domus Pacis co-founder and treasurer Vince White Petteruti.

Accompanying the singers will be a rhythm section with a base, drums, lead guitar and keys, in addition to a three-piece horn section, featuring a trumpet, saxophone and trombone.

And this isn't their first time playing the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge.

"They performed last year, and it was a blast," White-Petteruti said. "We had people dancing all over the isles. In fact, we're going to open up even more dance space this year."

It will be the third of four tribute concerts put on this year by the nonprofit. The final show is a Chicago tribute band Dec. 30, also at the Riverwalk Center.

Overall, the concert series accounts for about one-fourth of the nonprofit's operating budget, White-Petteruti said.

So far this year, they're on track to bring 120 families facing the death of a loved one up to the mountains, he added.

Most of the families' stays last about a week, and with this concert alone, White-Petteruti said they're hoping to raise enough money to bring six or seven families up to the mountains.

According to the nonprofit's co-founder, the need is only growing and the families that are coming to them are often worse off than ever.

"This is all about creating memories," he said, speaking of both the Saturday's concert and the nonprofit's overarching mission.

"The reason we're doing Motown is it's from my high school years, and we had some great memories… " he said. "That's what we're trying to do, and that's what Domus Pacis tries to do, is create memories for these families that are going through difficult times."

Concert tickets are $35 for general admission and $45 for VIP. Children under 16 are $10 with their parents. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins 30 minutes later.

Buy them online at breckcreate.org, by calling 970-547-3100 or at the box office.

For more about Domus Pacis or to find out how you can help support the nonprofit, call White-Petteruti at 773-266-1441 or go to DomusPacis.org.