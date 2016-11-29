Mountain chic for mountain chicks: An après ski ensemble | SummitDaily.com

With the snow finally here, it’s the perfect time to start thinking about your winter wardrobe. We’ve put together the ideal après ski ensemble. It’s chic enough for cocktails at Modis or tacos at Rita’s, yet cozy enough to snuggle up in a lodge next to a roaring fire.

Jacket

This jacket may very well end up being the only jacket you need all winter. The Women’s Ghost Whisperer Down Hooded Jacket by Mountain Hardwear is shockingly light and shockingly warm, at 800-fill down. The ghost whisperer fabric is a naturally windproof and water repellent, thanks to its super-lightweight, super-tight weave. It’s available in seven different colors. The slim cut is feminine and flattering for any figure, and the cuffs on the arms and waist keep it from riding up. Bonus — it packs into its own pocket! Throw it into your purse and you’ll never be caught off guard in an afternoon snowstorm again.

Retail: $350.00, mountainhardwear.com

Top

After a day on the slopes nothing feels better than changing into warm, comfortable clothing. The effortlessly chic Women’s Down Time Wrap from Columbia provides precisely that. This cotton-blend sweater in Dusty Green Heather can be a go-to top this winter. The angled lines are ultra flattering, and lightweight fabric easily fits under the Ghost Whisperer Jacket.

Retail: $75.00, http://www.columbia.com

Leggings

We’re swooning over the Fair Isle Base Layer Leggings from Purnell. The high-tech cotton blended fabric is soft and cozy. You can blissfully wear these all day under your ski pants, then show them off in the evening. Wear them under a skirt or long shirt. The leggings come in three different colors and patterns. For this outfit, we chose the Maroon with subtle diamond and stripes, a classic northern European motif.

Retail: $39.00, purnellgear.com

Skirt

Throw on the Wool Zip Skirt from Purnell over the Fair Isle leggings for an easy yet put-together look. This quick-zip skirt is made from a high-quality wool. But don’t worry about it riding up — there’s a lining that keeps it in place. The contrasting stitching and asymmetrical zipper give the skirt a fresh appeal. Resting lower on the hips, the look and feel is casual. Available in both brown and gray.

Retail: $76.00, http://www.purnellgear.com

Boots

These boots were made for stylish walking. The Lost 40 Boot from Vasque brings exceptional comfort and warmth. The dual lacing system allows for a snug fit and a slimmer silhouette overall. It pairs well with the Purnell leggings or skinny jeans, and the two-tone black and brown matches everything. The burly tread grips to snow and ice, superb for an afternoon hike, but are ultra light, and don’t feel clunky like winter boots often can. Heads up, the ultra snug fit and wool liner means that it may be hard at first to cram your feet into these boots. After a few wears, they’ll loosen up just enough, though a thinner sock is recommended.

Retail: $179.99, vasque.com

Undergarments

The Shaper Bra from Boody is surprisingly comfortable. Available in black, white or nude, and made from organic bamboo, the feel is silky and supple. It offers the right amount of support without being too constricting. The seamless design means no annoying seams poking into your sides, and no tags tickling your back. The eco-friendly bamboo is antibacterial, antifungal and hypo-allergenic.

Retail: $16.95, boodywear.com

Hat

Take your look from standard to swanky with the addition of a hat, like the Sophia Hat from Sunday Afternoons. The floppy brim is the perfect size, allowing for a bit of mystique while still being able to clearly gaze out upon those gorgeous Summit County vistas. The Dusk color is a warm purple hue that pairs well with anything, and the patterned band sets it apart with a western feminine vibe. The soft wool will keep your head insulated and warm even when wet, or in the face of a light snowfall. An adjustable band on the inside ensures a correct fit.

Retail: $49.00, sundayafternoons.com